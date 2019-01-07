On Monday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam announced something big: the clemency of a Cyntoia Brown, a woman whose supporters range from Black Lives Matter activists to Kim Kardashian West. But when will Cyntoia Brown be released from prison following this clemency? It turns out it won’t be for a while.

Brown won’t be released until Aug. 7, according to The Associated Press. The reasons for the length of time between the commutation and her release appears to be largely bureaucratic, according to The Tennessean. Brown is required to participate in "assigned transition and re-entry programming" that takes about six months before she can be released.

Brown was sentenced to life in prison when she was 16 after she killed a man who had solicited her for sex, NBC News reported. Brown will remain on parole for 10 years after serving nearly 15 years.

More to come ...