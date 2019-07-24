Fun fact: Before he battled the Mind Flayer in Stranger Things, Dacre Montgomery obliterated an alien threat in Power Rangers. Dacre Montgomery’s movie and TV roles to check out if you miss him in Stranger Things include horror movies, romance, music videos, and yes, Power Rangers.

In Stranger Things 3, the Australian actor delivered a standout performance as Billy Hargrove, the eldest stepbrother of Max (Sadie Sink) whose body becomes inhabited by the villainous Mind Flayer from the Upside Down. First pegged as a villain in Season 2, Billy shocked viewers when he ultimately sacrificed himself for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the gang at the Starcourt mall in the emotional Season 3 finale. But where else can you see the actor outside of Hawkins?

While Montgomery’s roles haven't been extensive, the 24-year-old actor has been hard at work in the entertainment business for quite some time. On July 20, Montgomery took to Instagram to reflect on his time in the industry prior to his break on Stranger Things. “Here's a self tape - for something I didn't get,” he captioned a screenshot of an old audition tape. “Do not be afraid to take risks in your work. I spent 10 years pursuing a career before I booked anything. You need to have an unwavering belief in your abilities and yourself. Light that fire in your belly and visualize your goals. But most of all DO NOT BE AFRAID TO FAIL."

The actor has come far since then. According to his IMDb page, the Stranger Things alum is set to star in an upcoming romance titled The Broken Heart Gallery opposite Geraldine Viswanathan. The film’s synopsis reads, “A brokenhearted New York museum curator begins a collection of things connected to break-ups and writes about it on her blog.” The film is executive produced by Selena Gomez. Additionally, the rising star's roles haven’t just been confined to film and TV; Montgomery has appeared in music videos during the infancy of his career. Explore his work below.

1. Power Rangers

Montgomery is perhaps best known for his role as Jason Scott (also known as the Red Ranger) in 2017’s Power Rangers. He starred opposite Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Ludi Lin, and Becky G as crime-fighting teens who must save their home planet from an alien threat. Power Rangers is available on Hulu, Amazon Video, and iTunes.

2. A Few Less Men

Montgomery stars as Mike in A Few Less Men, the 2017 follow-up comedy to A Few Best Men that follows three men who become stranded in an Australian desert after a plane crash. The trailer emits Australian The Hangover vibes. The film is available on iTunes.

3. Better Watch Out

Montgomery stars as Jeremy in Better Watch Out, a 2017 psychological horror that follows a babysitter in a quiet, suburban home who must defend a 12-year-old from intruders. The film is available on YouTube, Amazon Video, and iTunes.

4. Betrand the Terrible

Montgomery stars as Fred in the above 11-minute short Betrand the Terrible, a fantasy adventure set in a magical forest with goblins and sword fights. He also stars opposite singer Troye Sivan. The short won People Choice Award at the Western Australian Screen Academy awards in 2011.

5. “Chateau” by Angus & Julia Stone

During the infancy of his TV and film career, Montgomery starred as a central love interest in the dreamy 2017 music video for “Chateau” from Australian indie band Angus & Julia Stone.

6. “Old Souls” by Make Them Suffer

Prior to his cameo in “Chateau,” Montgomery also starred as a central character in the music video for “Old Souls” by Australian heavy metal band Make Them Suffer. In the video, Montgomery is a soldier out at war, separated from his love.

Montgomery has come a long way since his start on music videos. From an acclaimed performance on Stranger Things to an upcoming role in The Broken Heart Gallery, it'll be exciting to see what the rising star tackles next.