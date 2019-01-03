At Dairy Queen, Blizzards are so much more than a winter storm. And this month at Dairy Queen a new limited release Blizzard is in the forecast. The Dairy Queen Blizzard for the month of Jan. 2019 is the Reese's Outrageous Blizzard. Unlike an actual buried-under-too-many-feet-of-snow storm, this blizzard requires minimal clean up and is something you'll actually look forward to.

Ice cream may seem like a dessert fit for temperatures 60F and above, but if you're a true stan of this dairy delight, it's an around the calendar kind of treat. Especially when it comes to toppings and mix ins. That's where ice cream makes the most of the season.

December's Blizzard of the Month was the Candy Cane Chill Blizzard. Appropriate for the time of year, the sweet and minty ice cream combined peppermint pieces and chocolate chunks in the DQ vanilla soft serve. If you had put a bow on top, the limited time Blizzard would have made the perfect treat-yourself gift. But now we're in a new year, a new month, and that means a new Blizzard. Which you can totally still put a bow on top of as a gift from you to you. Get your mittens on, it's time to take a trip to DQ.

The Reese's Outrageous Blizzard Treat comes complete with, "Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Reese's Pieces, peanut butter and caramel topping blended with creamy world famous DQ vanilla soft serve," according to the Dairy Queen site itself. Layers on layers of peanut butter and Reese's treats? How outrageously exceptional. The flavor, as always, comes with 4 size options: mini, small, medium and large.

A Blizzard at Dairy Queen isn't just soft serve blended in a cup. It's an experience. An epic, and the ultimate, combination of the ice cream sundae bar. Consider these treats your sweetest dreams served. And because you're definitely a fan of the back to back limited time specials Dairy Queen produces every month, you can join an ~official~ club.

Consisting of 4,361,491 people with very good taste, the Blizzard Fan Club is the official online gathering place for all things DQ. Members receive Blizzard of the Month announcements, promotions and DQ news when applicable. You can sign up at any time.

If peanuts aren't really your thing — because there will be no shortage of them in Jan. 2019's Blizzard of the Month — don't worry, you won't be entirely excluded from the menu! Plenty of other blends exist to satiate that winter time ice cream craving. There's the Oreo's Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat and the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat. Both Blizzards are infused with classic winter time flavors that'll keep you from pining for summer.

These limited time menu items join a permanent menu of signature creations, candy classics and royal treats resulting in 11 more Blizzard options to choose from. But if you're nuts for Reese's then all of January is your time to enjoy this outrageously, peanut-y Blizzard Treat at your favorite Dairy Queen location. This winter it seems like Blizzards take on a whole new meaning.