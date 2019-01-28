If holidays had a flavor the Fourth of July would be barbecue, Halloween would be candy corn, Christmas would be peppermint, and Valentine's Day would be chocolate-covered strawberry. Chocolate in itself has long been considered an aphrodisiac, and when it blankets strawberries, the mouthful gets even sexier. So what would make this fruit-chocolate combination even more delicious. Why, the addition of ice cream, of course! Dairy Queen's Valentine's Day Blizzard is back just in time for the holiday of love, and it combines sweet strawberries with rich chocolate.

The Dipped Strawberry Blizzard, per Delish, is "...basically an ice cream version of a chocolate-covered strawberry with vanilla soft serve, chunks of Ghirardelli chocolate, and strawberry topping all blended together." The result is cup of sweet pink treat that is dotted with chocolate chunks, and swirls of fruity strawberry preserves. Delish points out the concoction resembles a mix of two classic Dairy Queen blizzards: Brownie Batter and Strawberry Cheesecake. It also bears a striking resemblance to a classic Neapolitan ice cream (the one with three distinct flavors in each half-gallon). Whatever you want to compare it to, one thing is for sure: inspired by a classic flavor combination, Dairy Queen has created something marvelous for its February Blizzard of the Month.

Thanks to the culinary wizards at Dairy Queen, you're not limited to dessert in a cup, either. The heart-shaped Dipped Strawberry Cupid Cake is also available from the chain again. This edible Valentine is "...loaded with real strawberries, creamy DQ signature soft serve, and real chunks of Ghiradelli chocolate." The cake is topped with chunks of chocolate, strawberry preserves, and real strawberries. It is portioned to serve two, but that's just a recommendation. To ensure its availability, it is recommended you order one online before heading into your local Dairy Queen.

Right now is the last few days of Reese's Outrageous being Blizzard of the Month. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Reese's Pieces, peanut butter, and caramel are blended with DQ soft serve to create this treat. Dotted with Reese's pieces, you're sure to get an explosion of sweet flavor in your mouth. There is also a special winter menu of blizzards that remain available for the time being. The Candy Cane Chill Blizzard, which was the Blizzard of the Month in December, is packed with "Candy cane pieces and choco chunks blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve."

Other members of the lineup are the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard, and the Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard. The Pumpkin Pie Blizzard mixes real pumpkin pie with vanilla soft serve, and is served with a dollop of whipped cream. The Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard is packed with cinnamon-sugar snickerdoodle cookie dough mixed with vanilla soft serve. The Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard is packed with "Oreo cookie pieces and cocoa fudge blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve blended to Blizzard perfection and topped with whipped topping." Each of these blizzards served as the Blizzard of the Month for September, October, and November, respectively. Excluding the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, they are all still available for a limited time.