Fans of Fleabag and Killing Eve are now guaranteed to be fans of the new James Bond film. Why? Because the woman behind the success of both series worked on the script, it has been confirmed. And, according to legendary Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, hiring Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Bond 25 was actually Daniel Craig's doing.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Broccoli admitted that enlisting the help of Waller-Bridge was the actor's idea. "We all leapt to it, we loved her. She has made a great contribution to it," she said. Waller-Bridge is only the second woman to have contributed to the writing of a Bond film, states the BBC. The first was Johanna Norwood who lent her talents to the 1962 release, Dr. No, and 1963's From Russia with Love. Earlier this month, the Observer reported that Craig wanted Waller-Bridge's "wit and quirkiness" brought to the table.

Now everyone knows that Craig stays on top of rising female talent and that Waller-Bridge is definitely on board, what can audiences expect from the upcoming film? Well, everything's still under wraps. The film doesn't even have an official title yet; 25 is being used as the working title as it will be the 25th Bond film.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As Metro reports, the plot doesn't give too much away either. "Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica," a summary reads. "His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

Rami Malek will play a villain in the film, which is scheduled for release in April 2020, reports the BBC. Returning stars include Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, and Ben Whishaw. The new faces to look out for are Lashana Lynch (best known for Captain Marvel), Ana de Armas (who you may recognise from Blade Runner 2049), and American actor Billy Magnussen.

There is still uncertainty over whether this will be Craig's last Bond outing. In several interviews, the 51-year-old actor has hinted that Bond 25 will be his final film. When Today Extra asked if this was indeed the case on Friday, Craig replied: "Maybe." As the Daily Mail reports, the star of the previous four Bond films then muttered: "Yeah, no it is."

So who will take on the role next? Could Waller-Bridge convince bosses that a female Bond deserves a place in history? Apparently not. In the same Good Morning Britain interview, Broccoli said that Bond is a male character. "That is just a fact," she continued. "We have to make movies about women and women's stories but we have to create female characters and not just for a gimmick turn a male character into a woman."

But Broccoli did allude to Bond's changing attitudes towards women. "The #MeToo movement has had a huge impact — rightfully, thankfully — on society, and these films should reflect that, as everything we do should," she told the BBC.

Ah, so that's where Waller-Bridge may have come in handy.