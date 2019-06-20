Lovatics will be relieved to know that Demi Lovato is back, or at least she's getting there. On Tuesday, June 18, the singer ended up in a post on Idina Menzel's Instagram which revealed that Demi Lovato is back in the studio.

Sharing a photo of the two of them together on Tuesday, Menzel wrote "Ran into the beautiful and talented @ddlovato at the studio today!" In the photo, the two singers appear to be in a purple-lighted room, not a recording booth, so if you were hoping they were working on a collab, sadly that doesn't seem to be the case. However, it's still very good news.

Lovato being in the studio could mean she's recording brand new music. In fact, Lovato has been hinting at new music for over a year. Back in May of 2018, she teased that she'd been working on new music in a tweet, responding to a fan who was asking if she was officially done promoting singles off her album Tell Me You Love Me. To which she replied, "pretty much... I have so much new music to release very VERY soon!!!" as reported by Billboard. In June of 2018, Lovato released her single "Sober," a personal ballade about relapsing and addiction.

About one month later, in July of 2018 Lovato was taken to the hospital after an apparent overdose at her home in Los Angeles. After taking time away from the spotlight to , she celebrated being six months sober on her Instagram story in Jaunary 2019. Now, it's unclear if Lovato is continuing on the music from 2018, or working on something new.

On May 11, 2019, Lovato announced that she had signed with a new manager, Scooter Braun via Instagram. Coincidentally, one day before Lovato's announcement, Menzel revealed on her own Instagram that she joined Braun's team as well. Braun also manages artists such as Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber, and Hillary Duff.

With a new manager and this rare sighting of her in a studio, it looks like new music could be on the horizon.

In addition to sharing a new manager, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer and Broadway vet share something else: "Let It Go." Lovato performed an alternative version of the song, which was originally sung by the Menzel in the 2013 film Frozen. It's hard to believe that they have never met before, but what better place to meet than in the studio?

Since Frozen, Menzel has admitted to being a fan of Lovato's. She told Entertainment Weekly in 2014 that she loved Lovato's version of "Let it Go." And clearly the admiration goes both ways. Lovato reposted the Menzel's photo to her Instagram story with writing, "So nice to finally meet you @idinamenzel!!"

Of course, this meeting of the stars isn't just exciting because of what it might mean for Lovato's music career. Fans of Menzel will also be excited to see her in the studio. She hasn't released new music since 2016, which was a self-titled album Idina, and no doubt fans are thinking it might be time from some new tunes. In addition to Frozen 2 set for release in November, it looks like more new projects are in the works for her.

It's not clear when we can expect music from the individual artists, but seeing them in the studio is a good sign. Hopefully this sighting means that it won't be too long before we hear from these powerhouses. Who knows, maybe now that they've met, we can start hoping for a collab or duet!