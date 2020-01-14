Lovatics, our time has finally come. Demi Lovato is performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards, as announced on Tuesday, Jan. 13, marking a huge comeback moment for the pop superstar. This will be her first time performing in public after being hospitalized for an overdose in July 2018, and fans are ready to finally hear her voice once again.

The singer revealed the big news on her Instagram, posting a new photo of herself with the words "Grammy Performer," confirming her as a performer on Music's Biggest Night. "I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing," she captioned the photo, referencing her previous post on the Gram. Back in December 2019, she posted a simple black screenshot, promising fans that "The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing..." And she's certainly kept her end of that promise.

Lovato joins a line-up of Grammy performers that includes Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Gwen Stefani, and more. Neither Lovato nor the awards show revealed any more details as to what exactly she'll be singing on stage, but fans are already hoping for that the performance is an indicator that new music is imminent, especially after her manager Scooter Braun hinted at it by hashtagging #newmusic on his own post. The Lovatics are already so hyped, they made #DemiIsComing trend on Twitter in anticipation of her next era.

Lovato's previous Grammy performances have mainly been a variety of different tributes. She took on Lionel Richie's ballad "Hello" during his tribute in the 2016 show and put her own spin on the Bee Gees' disco hit "Stayin' Alive" in honor of the band in 2017. She is also a previous Grammy nominee. In 2017 her album, Confident, was nominated for Pop Vocal Album, and in 2019 she was nominated alongside Christina Aguilera for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance.

Although this will be the first time that fans will get to see her on stage since 2018, Lovato recently made her comeback in a different field: television. On Thursday, Jan. 9, she made her debut on Will & Grace, where she plays Jenny, the woman hired by Eric to be his surrogate. She's also set to star in the Netflix film Eurovision alongside Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams — her first movie role since Camp Rock 2. Yes, it's been that long.

Between new music, acting gigs, and the Grammys performance, 2020 is already starting out on a huge note for Lovato and her fans.