On the heels of her reported overdose emergency in late July, Demi Lovato has reportedly canceled the remainder of her tour in order to focus on rehab, according to TMZ. Bustle has reached out to representatives of the singer, but had not received a response at the time of publication. The singer's performances in Mexico, which were scheduled for September 20 in Mexico City and September 22 in Monterrey, have been canceled along with her 6-city South American tour which was due to hit Chile, Argentina, and Brazil between November 14-27.

A statement, written in Spanish, shared by TMZ explained that the dates of Lovato's South American tour had been canceled so that the singer could focus on her recovery. The note goes on to say that both Live Nation and Lotus Productions wish her "the best now and the future and hope to see her soon in South America." Finally, according to the statement, fans will be refunded for their ticket purchases beginning Friday, August 10.

In June, Lovato released a single entitled "Sober,” which revealed that she has had relapsed after several years of sobriety, and the former Camp Rock star was rushed to the hospital on July 24 after a reported overdose. On August 6, Entertainment Tonight reported that Lovato left Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA and immediately entered into an in-patient rehab facility for further treatment. Though she has yet to release an official statement on this report, and the statement announcing the reported cancellation of her tour has not been posted on her official website or social media accounts, it would seem that the singer is taking some well deserved time to step away from the spotlight and put her health first.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lovato broke her silence on her July 24 hospitalization on Aug. 6 in a letter shared on Instagram, which read in part:

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

The 25-year-old entertainer also thanked God and her fans in the note, which explained that her main focus at this time is getting treatment. She closed the letter by sharing her hopes for the future, saying:

"The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."

The newly canceled dates appear to have already been part of a reschedule that took place back on April 10 due to "production issues," according to her website. Lovato was also forced to cancel her Atlantic City and Toronto performances last month after she was hospitalized on July 24. At the time, LiveNation released a statement shared by Us Weekly that explained: “Demi’s Atlantic City appearance on July 26th has been canceled in light of today’s news."

It goes without saying that Demi Lovato's health and well-being are the top priority and there's no doubt that she'll be back and stronger than ever in no time.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).