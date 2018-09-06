It looks like Denise Richards has taken some major steps towards living up to her new role as a member of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because it's being reported that Richards is now engaged to Aaron Phypers. Although no official announcement has been made by the couple, a source for People alleged that their nuptials could be coming in the very near future, saying: “Aaron and Denise just got engaged and would love to be married sooner than later now that his divorce is finally in his past." Bustle has reached out to a rep of Denise Richards, but had not heard back at the time of publication.

The insider went on to share:

“The engagement has been a long time coming. He moved on from his past relationship a long time ago, and marrying Denise is a welcome new chapter for both of them in different but equally significant ways. The two of them are very happy and have settled into life with one another, so now they’re pretty focused on getting this very intimate ceremony off the ground. They’re just ready to start their married life together.”

RHOBH began filming it's ninth season earlier this summer, so the reported engagement — and maybe even a future wedding — could possibly be part of the storyline for the franchise's upcoming installment. That said, according to People, the source stated the couple would want a "small" wedding. "They've both done this before and this time just want to exchange vows in front of the people who are most important," the source told People. Whether or not millions of at home viewers are part of this exclusive group has yet to be determined.

Reality TV aside, Richards and Phypers appear to be head over heels in love, often sharing tidbits of their relationship on social media. The pair have been romantically linked since around December 2017. Phypers only recently finalized his divorce from Nicollette Sheridan last month. The former couple were separated two years following just six months of marriage. Meanwhile, Richards, who was married to actor Charlie Sheen from 2002-2006, has two daughters Sam, 14, and Lola, 13 from her union to the Two and a Half Men star, and a third daughter, Eloise, 7.

Last month, Richards confirmed that she would be joining the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after weeks of speculation surrounding her participation, telling People: “I am so excited to join the cast of [RHOBH] as I am a huge fan of the show."

Prior to her reveal, friend and fellow Bravo star Jerry O'Connell, hinted that at Richards' foray back into reality TV, sharing a photo that featured him with his wife Rebecca Romijn on a double date with Richards and Phypers to celebrate a secretive “new endeavor.” Romijn also spilled some tea on Richards' then-rumored involvement in RHOBH's Season 9, sharing a Twitter post of the snapshot and also teasing the couple's "new endeavor."

Looks like it's going to be one hell of a year for Richards, who not only received her diamond as a cast member of RHOBH, but also as the newly-minted alleged fiancé of Phypers.