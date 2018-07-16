The Trump administration has hit yet another roadblock in its quest to swiftly remove undocumented migrants from the country. In San Diego on Monday, a federal judge ordered the government stop deportation of reunited immigrant families for the time being. The order came on the heels of a request from the American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing the families. Justice Dana Sabraw gave the government one week to determine a response to documents that the ACLU produced in the case, according to the Associated Press.

The ACLU argued that in general, families need at least a week between reunification and deportation so that they can determine whether or not they want to claim asylum. The ACLU said that such a decision "cannot be made until parents not only have had time to fully discuss the ramifications with their children, but also to hear from the child's advocate or counsel, who can explain to the parent the likelihood of the child ultimately prevailing in his or her own asylum case if left behind in the U.S. (as well as where the child is likely to end up living)," as quoted by the Associated Press.

There are currently 2,551 children aged 5-17 in government custody, according to HuffPost. An official reportedly confirmed in court that the government has not identified a parent for 71 of those children.

More to come...