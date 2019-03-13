Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez pleasantly surprised fans over the weekend when they shared pictures of Lopez's new engagement ring. The couple has been together for more than two years, but fans still didn't expect the engagement news. Now, there are more details about Rodriguez's proposal to Lopez, thanks to an unnamed source's recent conversation with People. And the proposal sounds truly magical.

"They were going for a beach walk when Alex asked her to marry him. Jennifer loves that the proposal was so romantic and low-key," the source told People. "She loves that Alex knows her so well and felt comfortable keeping it real instead of going for a flashy proposal. It was a dream proposal for Jennifer. She wouldn't have wanted it any other way."

This is Lopez's fifth engagement, so it makes sense that she'd want to keep things more low-key this time around. She and Rodriguez really do seem to be each other's forever loves, and there's no need to show off with an elaborate proposal when they already know what they have.

Still, there's nothing low-key about Lopez's massive engagement ring — you could spot the giant sparkler from a mile away. (OK, that's an exaggeration, but still, it's huge.)

People's source also said that the proposal really was a "surprise" for Lopez. "Jennifer can’t stop looking at her ring, the source told People. "She is obsessed and loves it. She keeps saying that the proposal was the best surprise ever."

The couple has also shared a few photos from the proposal, and it really does look like Lopez was surprised when it happened. The singer and actor is covering her mouth with her hands, while the baseball player is grinning from ear-to-ear.

In the past, Lopez has shot down engagement rumors, but it looks like she and Rodriguez really are ready to take that next step in their relationship. Most recently, Lopez shot down a marriage conversation during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November, saying "I don't know" when the host asked if she and Rodriguez wold get married. But times have changed in the last few months, evidently, and Rodriguez is now calling Lopez the "future Mrs. Rodriguez" in an Instagram hashtag. (Although, really, he's also the future Mr. Lopez.)

"There aren't many words to share with you, only feelings. Gratitude. Excitement. And just … joy," Rodriguez wrote in an Instagram Story about the proposal. "We know there is work to do to keep building a family and future we can be proud of, and we can't do it without all of you. We are so thankful for all your messages of love and congratulations."

Based on Rodriguez's sweet post, as well as what People's inside source had to say, it sounds like the happy couple is over the moon about the new engagement. They may not have a wedding date planned just yet, but it's clear that when the big day comes, it will be filled with plenty of love.