Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Engagement Photos Are Even More Romantic Than You Imagined

If you're in need of some pure romance in your life, here you go. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's engagement photos are now here for you to swoon over. The newly engaged couple shared new pictures on Instagram on Tuesday from when Rodriguez proposed to Lopez on March 9 after two years of dating. Upon announcing their exciting relationship news, both Rodriguez and the World of Dance judge posted an image of her massive diamond ring on Instagram. And, now, they've thankfully posted even more stunning images from the memorable day.

As you can see below, the Second Act star uploaded a series of photographs from when the former New York Yankees player literally got down on one knee on the beach to ask Lopez to marry him. She appropriately captioned her post, "3.9.19," the day she accepted the athlete's proposal.

In the first two photos, Rodriguez can't stop smiling, whereas the singer looks beyond shocked, yet also excited. A-Rod shared the second photo on his Instagram, as well, and captioned it, "Locking it down. 💙 #futuremrsrodriguez." As for the final two images shared by Lopez, the pictures show the beautiful couple kissing and celebrating the wonderful moment. There's no denying they are head over heels in love with each other.

If that isn't enough, Rodriguez also wrote a heartwarming message on his Instagram Story on March 12. In the post, he expressed his happiness, but mainly thanked their supporters for all of the love sent their way. Next to a black-and-white image of the two on the beach, he wrote,

"There aren't many words to share with you, only feelings. Gratitude. Excitement. And just...joy. We know there is work to do to keep building a family and future we can be proud of, and we can't do it without all of you. We are so thankful for all your messages of love and congratulations."

As previously stated, on March 9, Lopez and Rodriguez surprised their followers by announcing their engagement on Instagram. Next to a photo of their hands that also showcased the executive producer's huge piece of bling, Rodriguez wrote, "She said yes." Lopez simply captioned the picture with a bunch of hearts.

It's really no surprise these two are ready to take the next step in their lives. They've made their feelings for well-known. Yes, Lopez has made it clear in the past that she wanted to take things slow in their relationship, and understandably so. Like Lopez said about marrying Rodriguez in a June 2018 interview with Good Morning America, "We have to take our time. I've made plenty of mistakes in my past and ... we're mature now."

She also told GMA,

"We're grown ups and we're going to take our time and we're going to do things at our own pace. And our life right now is incredibly wonderful. Between our kids and our work we're truly blessed. We don't need anything more right now."

That was nine months ago. Plus, just because the superstar once said she didn't want to marry again immediately never meant she didn't want to eventually become engaged to Rodriguez. Lopez simply wasn't interested into rushing things. Well, Lopez followed her heart and here she is now engaged to the love of her life. They truly deserve all of the joy in the world — just like every bit of happiness showcased in their engagement photos.