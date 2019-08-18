It's a party — a birthday party. On Friday, Aug. 16, Joe Jonas had a James Bond-themed birthday party, bringing together friends and family for a glamorous celebration that would make 007 proud. The singer, who turned 30 on Thursday, celebrated the milestone at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City with his wife Sophie Turner, according to E! News. The guest list also included members of Joe's family like Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra, and Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas. Plenty of the couple's pals were at the event as well, including actors Michael Park, Emilio Vitolo, and Kevin Covert, as well as trainer Stephen Cheuk.

Per E!, Turner and Jonas arrived at the party in style, pulling up in an Aston Martin, which is the car James Bond drives. Joe wore a white tuxedo, while Turner opted for a glamorous black dress and simple gold jewelry. The party reportedly had casino tables set up so guests could play poker, and waiters passed out cigars and martinis to fit with the theme. The venue was also decked out in James Bond decorations — including personalized Joe Jonas' money, and a GoldenEye prop to pose in front of.

On Saturday, Turner posted a photo with Joe from the birthday bash on Instagram. In the photo, the two stars posed in their party looks in front of silver and gold balloons and inflatable dice. Turner captioned the post, "Happy Batday Birthman @joejonas." Joe responded in the comments, replying with three heart-eyes emojis.

The couple's friends and family also dressed up for the occasion, and a photo booth was on-site for everyone to take pictures in their glamorous outfits. Many of the guests also shared moments on their Instagram Stories throughout the night. Park posted a photo posing in front of a bank vault, writing "#JoeJonasTurns30."

Stephen Cheuk posted a photo of the Joe 100 dollar bills passed around at the party on his Instagram Story, writing, "Fun night celebrating this guys 30th @joejonas." The fake money featured a picture of Joe drinking a beer, and read, "Joe Jonas 30th."

Artist SiiGii also posted a picture from the photobooth on Instagram, as well as several pictures of the Joe money. The caption read, "happi bday son!! @joejonas."

The birthday bash on Friday was not the only way the Jonas Brothers' celebrated Joe's special day. The band are currently on their Happiness Begins tour, and on Thursday, they had the crowd sing "Happy Birthday" in Washington D.C. Turner and Danielle surprised Joe on stage with a cake. And on Friday, Joe posted a video of the crowd singing on Instagram. He wrote:

"Couldn’t have asked for a better night, thank you all so much. Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday #HappinessBeginsTour."

Kevin posted the video on Instagram as well, writing, "What a night! Happy birthday @joejonas love you bro #HappinessBeginsTour." On Friday, Nick shared a birthday tribute for Joe on Instagram, posting a throwback picture from his brother's wedding. The caption read, "My brother. My best friend. Happy birthday Joe. I love you."

The Happiness Begins tour is just getting started, but the Jonas Brothers are making time for family in between concert dates — or even on stage. Joe Jonas' Bond-themed birthday seemed like the perfect way to celebrate the milestone birthday, and unlike 007, the singer seemed thrilled to have friends, family, and fans by his side on the big day.