Now that we're just one week away from finding out who Arie picks on The Bachelor, things are getting serious. And on Monday night, that meant it was time for the highly anticipated Fantasy Suite dates. As one of Arie's remaining three women, Becca got the chance to spend some private one-on-one time with him. But did Becca and Arie have sex on the The Bachelor?

The daytime portion of their date in Peru went really well — not that it was surprising, since Becca and Arie have been hitting it off all season long. They sailed around in Peru (how much better of a date could anyone ask for?) and talked about real relationship stuff, like whether or not they'd be long distance or if they'd move in together right away, all the kinds of things you'd talk about with someone you're potentially about to spend the rest of your life with. And through the entire course of the date, Becca was itching to tell Arie that she was in love with him, even knowing that he may not be able to say it back.

But despite how strong her feelings for him were, the real answer to the question of whether or not they had sex after their sailing adventure is none of our business. That's just between the two of them, and as two consenting adults, they're qualified to make that very personal and private decision themselves. But in the end, it didn't seem to matter what happened when the cameras stopped rolling, because the next morning, it seemed like their connection had only grown.

Their Fantasy Suite ended up being a super luxe tent that they got to spend the night in, right there in the middle of the desert, and by the time they settled in, they'd told each other they loved each other about 20 zillion times — and Arie even admitted to the cameras that he was ready to get down on one knee and propose right there in the desert. Then, when they woke up, she and Arie had breakfast together in the sand and talked about the awesome date they had.

Talking to the camera, Becca said:

"I'm in the desert on the best date ever. Last night was just so good to talk and not only telling Arie that I loved him but I was shocked when he told me that he loved me. I did not see that coming at all. It's crazy but I'm so happy. I'm the happiest girl in the world right now."

She also revealed that she definitely sees a future with Arie, especially now that they've made their feelings for each other clear.

"I see my life partner and my husband and the father of my children," she said. "I see it so clearly. Nothing can get in the way at all."

And even while Arie and Becca were having dinner before the overnight portion of their date, it seemed like they were taking things between them very seriously, talking about their fears and their true feelings about each other as they looked back over the previous weeks. L-words were exchanged, unsurprisingly, so it seems like Becca is prepared for a future with him if he ends up giving her that final rose.

It's also important to remember that, during these dates, Arie somehow managed to tell most of these women that he loved him, so it's hard to predict where the show will go from here. Who will he pick? What's going to happen? Guess fans will just have to keep watching to find out.