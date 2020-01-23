Spoilers ahead for Riverdale Chapter 67, "Varsity Blues." Throughout Season 4, Riverdale fans have been subjected to a number of flash-forwards suggesting that Jughead is (seemingly) dead. Previous suspects have included Betty, Charles, and Archie, but now it's looking increasingly likely that Bret Weston Wallis killed Jughead. At the very least, he doesn't seem innocent.

Audiences are told that Betty didn't get into Yale, but in the Jan. 22 episode, Jughead is given the opportunity to interview for a position at the Ivy League college. The Baxter Brothers author is later informed that he was accepted, which Jug understandably has mixed feelings about, since his girlfriend won't be going and all. In that same moment, Bret relishes in interjecting that he also got into Yale, so maybe they'll be roommates again next year. Goody!

Then, in the final moments of Season 4, Episode 10, audiences see Betty crying in Jughead's dorm room. This is likely PJ — as in, Post Jughead. Bret, however, comes in and tells the reporter that she doesn't have to pretend crying because no one else is around. He then says that it will just be the two of them in New Haven in the fall, implying that Betty was accepted to Yale, too. OK, so first off, why does he think she's only pretending to mourn Jughead? And second of all, how did Betty end up getting accepted? Much to think about.

Michael Courtney/The CW

It's perhaps too early to know for sure whether Bret is really Jughead's murderer — if there even is a killer. Let's not forget that are equally valid theories claiming that Jughead faked his own death or that these flash forwards actually take place in one of his Baxter Brothers novels.

However, fans should keep an eye on Bret, whose weasely ways have been apparent since the character's introduction. And since Jughead is his main academic rival — both at Stonewall and, apparently, in college — Bret would have serious motivations. Plus, Jughead's classmate refers to him as "Forsythe," which are the actions of a full-blown psychopath, to be perfectly honest. Plus, all of the students' confessions during their Quill & Skull initiation were seriously dark, so let's put a pin in that.

There's also the theory that Bret killed Mr. Chipping — the late Stonewall Prep English teacher. If that's the case, he wouldn't hesitate to kill again. However, Reddit user everythingssilent predicted that Bret is in love with Jughead — hence his weird skulking behavior. Because, in case you haven't noticed? Bret. Is. Weird. He's a weirdo.

But Jughead's murder aside, perhaps the real mystery surrounding Riverdale Season 4 is how Veronica is finding time to both run an underground speakeasy and learn how to make rum. Sorry to this daddy!