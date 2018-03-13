It looks like another celebrity couple might be calling it quits. According to The Sun, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik broke up after more than two years together. A source reportedly "close to the couple" told The Sun, "Sadly Zayn and Gigi have separated. They are no longer a couple but they do remain close and are supportive of each other. The reality is that they’ve grown apart, having been together for a long time." Bustle reached out to a rep for Hadid and managers for Malik, but did not receive an immediate response.

The Sun's source also said, "They have crazy work schedules that would put pressure on any relationship." Reportedly, they aren't taking a break or a breather, but Hadid and Malik have split for good. "This is definitely the end for now, but this isn’t a bitter split and they both have respect for each other," the source said, before adding, "It’s a mutual decision so no one has completely ruled out a reunion in the future, but for now that’s not where their heads are at."

Malik's latest Instagram he posted Tuesday may not be related to The Sun's report by any means, but it's hard to ignore his caption which reads: "When Life throws you lemons, catch em so they don’t hit you in the f*cking face." This could be his way of commenting on his reported breakup with Hadid — or it's simply another IG. At this point in time, neither the singer nor the model have officially responded to the rumors.

There are also reports that Malik unfollowed Hadid and her mom, Yolanda Hadid, on Instagram. Of course, just because someone unfollows their significant other and their mother on social media doesn't mean they aren't together any longer. But, seeing as the former One Direction boy bander and Hadid shared parts of their relationship on social media, why would he reportedly unfollow her now? Again, this isn't confirmation their split is for real, but rather a possible clue hinting they really have broken up.

This isn't the first time they've made headlines for breaking up. On June 2, 2016, E! Online reported that Hadid and Malik broke up after seven months of dating. However, unlike The Sun's report, E! reported that their split might be temporary. At the time of the report, Bustle reached out to both of their reps, but didn't receive an immediate response.

Then, on June 8, 2016, Us Weekly reported that Hadid and Malik were back together. According to so-called "pal", they told Us, "They broke up and got back together almost right away. Right now, it’s back on, but it could be off again in an hour." The source added, "They are young and keep going back and forth. Things are testy between them."

They first started dating some time in November 2015 and have pretty much been inseparable ever since (save for their reported breakup). They were known for gushing about one another. As you can see above, Hadid wrote an extremely sweet birthday post for Malik in January. "Love this man more than I could ever put into words, & am inspired by his drive to be and do better everyday," she wrote. "Cheers to YOUR YEAR my @zayn - happiest happiest birthday & 25th year of life !! I’m proud to be by your side x".

Even Hadid's mom praised her daughter's relationship with Malik from time to time. After being asked by Us Weekly in January whether or not they'd ever marry, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said, "They’re beautiful together and, you know, that’s up to them. It’s their journey. I’m here to support in whatever their journey is. And you know, they’re still young."

Their breakup remains unconfirmed and it's always a bummer when a beloved celebrity couple goes their separate ways, but Yolanda is right. They are both still very young with Malik at 25 and Hadid only 22. They have their whole lives ahead of them and this isn't the end of the world — or their journeys.