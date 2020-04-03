After that massive blowout fight on the Season 18 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, it looks like the one of the Kardashian sisters has officially reached her breaking point. So, did Kourtney quit Keeping Up with the Kardashians in order to focus solely on motherhood? Well, yes and no.

In the latest episode of the reality show — which aired on Thursday, April 3 and picked up in the aftermath of Kim and Kourtney's physical altercation — the eldest Kardashian sister revealed that while she was "disappointed in myself" for starting a fight with her younger sister, she felt she had reached a breaking point. "Being violent isn't the answer, but it was just the build up of years and months and everything," Kourtney told the cameras, before later explaining to friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq that it felt like "every day, it's like [Kim and Khloé] just pick on me and I just can't do it anymore."

It was during that conversation that Kourtney also revealed that filming KUWTK for so long has taken a massive toll on her, emotionally. "I was anxious about filming this season because it doesn't make me happy," she told her friends. "I don't want to miss out on time with my kids and it's not worth it." Kourtney echoed that sentiment on Twitter, where she wrote that she wouldn't be live-tweeting the episode "as I’m spending time with my kids while they are on spring break."

"I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well," Kourtney continued in a series of tweets. "In fact, it’s the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had. I’ve decided to put my focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is all about finding YOUR healthy balance for living your best life." After adding that "I don’t judge anyone who chooses a different route," Kourtney wrote, "I hope that everyone can appreciate my choices as well."

While her recent posts didn't offer any insight into whether or not Kourtney will continue to film KUWTK alongside her sisters, it's not the first time that she has shared her desire to stop appearing on the reality show. In Season 17, Kourtney took a step back from filming and decided not to share as much of her personal life on the show, and although Kim said she was "happy" for her older sister to take a break, she and Khloé ultimately threatened to fire Kourtney because they were frustrated about having to cover her hours.

In November 2017, Kourtney explained to E! News that she wasn't "saying goodbye" to filming the show entirely, but that she wanted to pick and choose how much of her personal life she wanted to share with the cameras. However, on March 26 — shortly after the Season 18 premiere aired — Kourtney wrote on Twitter that she had quit the show for good.

After a Twitter user wrote that "[Kourtney] just needs to quit the damn show" if she didn't want to film anymore, the Poosh founder fired back, "I did. Bye." She also claimed that her sisters "never" apologize to her for attacking her on camera, although Khloé refuted that in a tweet of her own.

All in all, it's hard to tell whether or not Kourtney will continue to film Keeping Up with the Kardashians in future seasons, but the eldest Kardashian sister has made it very clear that she wants to take a major step back from the public eye, whether her family likes it or not.