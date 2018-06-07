Although they won their fourth WNBA championship in October, the Minnesota Lynx didn't go to the White House to celebrate. Instead, the Lynx celebrated their victory by handing out shoes to low-income children at a Washington D.C. elementary school, the Washington Post reports. This makes the Lynx the second major championship team in the last week, after the Philadelphia Eagles, to celebrate their victory somewhere other than the White House.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve revealed in May that the White House, in a break from recent years, didn't invite the team to celebrate its championship with the president. So, the Lynx announced Tuesday that, in collaboration with Samaritan’s Feet Shoes of Hope, players would instead spend the Wednesday handing out shoes to students at Payne Elementary in Washington D.C., to mark their win, and that's exactly what they did. According to the Lynx press release, all of the students at Payne are are low-income, and 30 percent are homeless.

“I’m so ridiculously blessed to have so memories at the White House, so many great ones,” Lynx forward Maya Moore told the Post Wednesday while at Payne. “This will probably be more unique. We made some great memories with these kids...We’ll definitely remember this.” The Post reports that Lynx players handed out Jordan brand shoes to over 300 kids at the school.

It's unclear why the Lynx — which celebrated its 2011, 2013, and 2015 wins at the Obama White House — wasn't offered an invitation to celebrate their victory by the Trump administration. Likewise, it's unclear whether the Lynx would have accepted such an invitation if they'd received it; when asked about this by WUSA9 on Wednesday, Moore simply said that she's "excited to be [at Payne Elementary] right now." Bustle has reached out to the White House and the Lynx for comment.

Either way, this is at least the fourth time in the last year that the Trump White House has declined to celebrate with a championship sports team. After winning the NBA championship in 2017, several members of the Golden State Warriors said that they wouldn't celebrate with President Trump out of opposition to his presidency; in response, Trump tweeted that he had "withdrawn" his invitation to the team, although ESPN reported that the Warriors never received an invite to begin with.

