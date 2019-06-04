Diplo went rouge at Sansa Stark and Shane Gray's secret ceremony and filmed the thing for all the e-world to see, and it was all because he... didn't know it was a real wedding? When he stopped by On Air with Ryan Seacrest on Monday, June 3, Diplo explained why he livestreamed Joe Jonas's wedding on Instagram. The reason: Diplo was not sure Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding at The Little White Wedding Chapel on May 1 was a serious ceremony. Oh, and he also shared that he and the Jonas Brothers "have a song coming out later this summer," and if that is not an olive branch, then I am one of the pizza boxes from the "Pizza Girl" episode of Jonas L.A.

When Ryan Seacrest brought up Turner and Jonas's nuptials, Diplo said,

"I didn’t know it was a serious wedding. I really didn’t know what was going on. I was hanging out with him after the Billboard Music Awards … I was like, ‘This is crazy. Let me record this.’ There were mad people with cameras, I wasn’t like the only person recording this thing."

He was not trying to troll the bride and groom. He was just trying to get that fun IG content like everyone else.

Diplo told Seacrest that Joe called him to apologize for saying he "ruined" the wedding in a recent interview (more on that in a minute). And then, Diplo cut himself off before he could finish the story because he worried he was "ruining [the beef] now." "Pay attention to me and Jonas’s beef because I’m coming for him," he deadpanned.

On Air With Ryan Seacrest on YouTube

No, there is not actually any beef between Diplo and Jonas, but man, they sure do seem to enjoy pretending this non-existent "feud" is a thing. (And I enjoy pretending this non-existent "feud" is a thing.) When the Jonas Brothers stopped by Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp last month, Joe joked that “Diplo, yeah, he did ruin” his wedding day. The DNCE member continued,

"I love Diplo, but he loves his ‘gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally livestreamed with dog face filters. We just laughed, we loved it, we thought it was ridiculous. I just love that he was walking into the chapel and was like, 'I’m going to hit this wedding real quick.'"

The couple wanted it to stay under wraps, but as Turner put it in a new interview for Net-A-Porter's Porter magazine, "it's tricky when people livestream it." Though their Vegas wedding did not go exactly as they wanted it to go, the newlyweds have a pretty good sense of humor about Diplo putting their ceremony on the world wide web. "It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny." she told the publication.

It is as the old saying goes: You make plans and Diplo laughs as he livestreams your wedding for the entire internet because he "didn't know it was a serious wedding."