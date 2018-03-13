If you've ever been to Disneyland or Disney World, you're all too familiar with that urge to buy Minnie Mouse ears before even thinking of hopping on a ride. Now, that impulse is going to be much stronger — especially if you're visiting the theme park for your birthday. That's because Disney is making birthday-themed Minnie Mouse ears equipped with glitter and a little tiny tulle cupcake on top. Quite honestly, I'd probably wear them even if it wasn't my birthday.

Considering the ears are brand new, it looks like there's no way to get your hands on a pair unless you visit Anaheim, California in person. In fact, the glitzy ears don't even show up in Disney's online shop yet. As Cosmopolitan noted, an Instagram photo of the ears suggested they could be found in Disney's California Adventure Park at Los Feliz Five & Dime and Oswald’s. Both stores are located on the main drag — Buena Vista Street. It's possible that they might also be available at Orlando, Florida's Disney World.

According to Instagram posts, the ears can be yours for $24.99. And judging by people's enthusiasm, you might be seeing a lot more of them. I mean, sequins are hard to resist, as is the opportunity to let literally everyone you pass subtly know it's your birthday.

