Carving jack-o-lanterns is a true and time-honored tradition, usually one that involves a ton of fear-inducing pumpkin faces. But that doesn't mean you can't shake things up this Halloween and go the spooky cute route instead. Thankfully, Target has No-Carve Pumpkin Kits inspired by Disney characters, perfect for indulging in your nostalgia without tapping into your terror.

That, and as we all know, there's one big problem when it comes to carving pumpkins: the mess. The gunky, chunky, slimy, seedy mess. It's the true horror of Halloween. But now, thanks to Target, we can all avoid the pumpkin guts littering our living room floors or front porch steps. The No-Carve Pumpkin Kits do not involve any sharp tools or pumpkin dissection, making it mess-free and, I imagine, relatively easy not to mess up.

Plus, it's perfect for those of us who never quite got over the '90s; Target's No-Carve Pumpkin Kits are all inspired by the Disney characters from your youth. If you happen to possess a bulbous orange pumpkin, you can start out by bippity-boppity-booing it into Cinderella's magical carriage (extremely full circle moment, no?). Plus, the Cinderella version of the kit retails for $10. All you have to do to make this magic is acquire the kit, stick the parts into the pumpkin, and have a ~ball~ with the rest of your pumpkin decorations. Preorders are sold out but the kits will be available on Aug. 22.

Disney's Cinderella Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Kit

Don't worry. Your carriage will not turn back into a pumpkin at midnight. It's already a pumpkin, this year in a carriage costume! Dress your pumpkin up as the carriage it always wanted to be this Halloween with the Cinderella Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Kit.

Disney's Toy Story Woody Pumpkin Decorating Kit

There's a toy in my pumpkin! Halloween will hit level infinity and beyond when you stun neighbors with your Toy Story-inspired pumpkin. Whether you decide to paint your orange pumpkin yellow or not is entirely up to you. Either way, your pumpkin will still be dressed as Woody from Toy Story and that's enough to make everyone ooh and ahh.

Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Skellington Pumpkin Decorating Kit

If you'd like to keep your pumpkin somewhat classic, keeping the round shape as the base of a face, there's The Nightmare Before Christmas pumpkin decoration kit. Paint your pumpkin however you'd like, push in the parts once the paint has dried, and display your masterpiece much to the awe of your neighbors. All of this with little to no mess up afterwards.

Because there's no candle crackling inside the pumpkin, you can even choose to display your pumpkins in your living room! Create an abode of spooky cute decor thanks to Target's commitment to making Halloween an aesthetic this year. Target's Halloween succulents are painfully adorable and will be the perfect accent for your dressed up pumpkins. I have a feeling that this is going to be the cutest Halloween to date.