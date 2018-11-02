Halloween is over, which means the Disney parks are moving on to their next big holiday celebrations. The Disney Parks Blog just shared a guide to all the food and dessert at the Disney Festival of Holidays, and fans of sweets will be particularly thrilled. Well, fans of sweets who are also planning on visiting a Disney park, at least.

The Disney Festival of Holidays is held at Disney California Adventure Park, which is part of Disneyland. According to the blog, the festival features "music, dance, and diverse cultural festivities", as well as a ton of food and drink options. The festival begins on November 9 and will go on until January 8.

For any east coast Disney fans out there, there is also a similar festival at Disney World. The Epcot International Festival of the Holidays takes place from November 19 to December 30. The Disney Parks Blog previously released the "Foodie Guide" for this one on October 25.

The food and drink options are not the same at both parks, and the way they're set up is different, too. The California Adventure Park has the Festive Food Marketplace, which includes 12 destinations. According to the blog, "You can even grab a Disney Festival of Holidays Tasting Passport at any of the marketplaces to guide you on your yummy holiday journey."

As for Epcot, it has 12 Holiday Kitchens all with different types of cuisine, such as the American Holiday Table, the L'Chaim! Holiday Kitchen, and the Shanghai Holiday Kitchen.

You can find the full listings of the food and beverages at California Adventure Park here and Epcot here, but for now, let's take a closer look at the desserts.

California Adventure Park

Below are the desserts (and the more dessert-y beverages) along with the Marketplace at which they are available from the Disney Parks Blog:

“Hot Cocoa” Marshmallow Macaron (Merry Mashups)

Sparkling Wine Punch with Chandon Brut, Sparkling Wine and Lime Sherbet (Merry Mashups)

Non-Alcoholic Holiday Punch with Lime Sherbet and Sprite (Merry Mashups)

Vanilla and Cranberry Trifle (Winter Wonders)

Eggnog Cocktail with Whipped Cream and Nutmeg Dusting (Favorite Things)

Holiday Mickey and Minnie Cookies (Holiday Duets)

Warm Peppermint Chocolate Float with Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Peppermint Crumbles (Holiday Duets)

Warm Sticky Toffee Pudding with Butterscotch Sauce (Visions of Sugarplums)

White Chocolate Cranberry Blondie (Visions of Sugarplums)

Eggnog Wreath Éclair with White Chocolate Icing (Visions of Sugarplums)

Horchata Fudge (Visions of Sugarplums)

Warm Bourbon Cider with House-made Bourbon-infused Marshmallow (Visions of Sugarplums)

Non-Alcoholic S’mores Frozen Chocolate Milk with House-made Toasted Marshmallow-infused Whipped Cream, Graham Cracker Crumble and Chocolate Drizzle (Visions of Sugarplums)

Gingerbread Mickey (Grandma's Recipes)

Chocolate Chipotle Pot de Crème (Spicy Celebrations)

Black Forest Yule Log (A Twist on Tradition)

Milk Chocolate Candy Cane Pot de Crème (Winter Sliderland)

Epcot

And here are the desserts and dessert-like drinks that will be available at Epcot's International Festival of the Holidays with their locations. (The site also has more information about dietary needs and which dishes are "kid-approved", as well as some other foods that will be available at the park outside of the Holiday Kitchens):

Black Forest Roulade with Cherry Whipped Cream (Bavaria Holiday Kitchen)

Peppermint Sugar Cookie (Bavaria Holiday Kitchen)

Chocolate Pecan Tart with Whipped Cream and Caramel Sauce (American Holiday Table)

Red and Green Chocolate Chip Cookie (American Holiday Table)

Non-alcoholic American Heritage Milk Chocolate Gourmet Hot Cocoa with Wondermade Marshmallows (American Holiday Table)

Cocoa Candy Cane: American Heritage Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa with Peppermint Schnapps (American Holiday Table)

Maple Bûche de Noël: Maple Mousse rolled in Gingerbread Chiffon Cake with Cranberry Sauce and Pecan Crumble (Yukon Holiday Kitchen)

Gold Chocolate Chip Cookie (Yukon Holiday Kitchen)

Tres Leches Rice Pudding with Pumpkin Seeds (Feast of the Three Kings)

Green and White Sugar Cookie (Feast of the Three Kings)

Peppermint Sundae: Chocolate Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, and Peppermint Candy (Holiday Sweets & Treats)

Holiday Tree Sugar Cookie (Holiday Sweets & Treats)

Holiday Cookie Stroll Completer Cookie – Red and Green Mickey Sugar Cookie (Holiday Sweets & Treats)

Non-alcoholic Hot Cocoa (Holiday Sweets & Treats)

Non-alcoholic Chocolate Apple Shake featuring Twinings Winter Spice Tea (Holiday Sweets & Treats)

Hot Cocoa with Assorted Cordials (Holiday Sweets & Treats)

Chocolate Apple Shake featuring Twinings Winter Spice Tea and Butterscotch Schnapps (Holiday Sweets & Treats)

Black and White Cookie (L'Chaim! Holiday Kitchen)

Non-alcoholic Egg Cream: Milk, Chocolate Syrup, and Seltzer (L'Chaim! Holiday Kitchen)

Warm Caramel Stuffed Salted Pretzel with Soft-serve Ice Cream and Chocolate Sauce (Refreshment Outpost)

Non-Alcoholic Eggnog Shake (Refreshment Port)

Eggnog Shake with Baileys Irish Cream (Refreshment Port)

Holiday Apple Pie Sundae with Soft-serve Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce and Crunchy Streusel Topping (Fife & Drum)

Croissant Doughnut tossed in Cinnamon Sugar (Taste Track)

Croissant Doughnut with Chocolate and Holiday Sprinkles (Taste Track)

Croissant Doughnut with Eggnog Pastry Cream and Gingersnap Crumbs (Taste Track)

Gelato (Taste Track)

Non-alcoholic Pancake Milkshake (Taste Track)

Bûche de Noël au Chocolat "Christmas Log": Chocolate Cake with Dark Chocolate Caramel Ganache (Le Marche de Noël Holiday Kitchen)

"Sfenj" – Warm Beignets with Cream, Cinnamon Sugar, Toasted Almonds and Chocolate Sauce (Sapphire Holiday Kitchen)

Walnut Spiced Coffee with Walnut Liqueur and topped with Cinnamon and Whipped Cream (Sapphire Holiday Kitchen)

Crespelle di Mele: Cinnamon Apple Fritters and a Vanilla Sauce Drizzle with Chocolate Caramel Sauce (Tuscany Holiday Kitchen)

Bacio al Cioccolato: Warm Hazelnut Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Mascarpone Cream (Tuscany Holiday Kitchen)

Panettone Mignon: Miniature Traditional Italian Christmas Fruitcake (Tuscany Holiday Kitchen)

Holiday Green Tea “Yule Log”: Delicate Spongecake rolled with Whipped Cream Filling (Shi Wasu Holiday Kitchen)

Arroz Con Leche: Rice Pudding with Cranberries (Las Posadas Holiday Kitchen)

Clearly, there are a lot of options — and these are just the desserts! There's also all of the other food that the parks offer. If you're interested in visiting, you can get more information for California here and for Epcot here. You should probably start planning your meals now.