Your Tarot Reading For Friday, June 13

Today’s pull is the Ace of Pentacles, which represents abundance, stability, new opportunities, and manifestation. It’s a powerful card on any day, but especially when seen on Friday the 13th.

When this card pops up in a tarot reading, it suggests you have money on the mind. Maybe you just got paid or you’re a few weeks into a new savings plan — like the viral “loud budgeting” or “last digit” hacks — and it’s actually working. If not? The “new beginnings” theme associated with this card hints at switching up your game plan and trying a fresh approach.

That’s why it’s the perfect day to lay the groundwork for the future version of yourself, like You 2.0. What do you want to have? Feel? Do? Think on it, then look for small ways to get the ball rolling, whether it’s by creating a budget, starting a job search, or daydreaming about an ideal daily routine.

The little things you do today — like going on a walk, drinking more water, or tucking extra cash into your savings account — can start a habit that’ll get stronger with time. Look at the imagery on this card: It’s like the universe is saying, “Here’s some shiny motivation. What are you going to do with it?”

While Friday the 13th is associated with spooky, unlucky vibes, many people believe it’s actually quite magical. This is the only Friday the 13th in 2025, so it pretty much demands you spend the evening tapping into your mystical side.

If you’re into it, light a few candles, sit in the quiet, and listen to your intuition. Think about what you like about your current day-to-day life, as well as what might need to change — even if you don’t really want to admit it. Since the Ace of Pentacles is associated with health, stability, and money, start by looking at those areas. What would make you feel more grounded or secure?

This card also reminds you to keep an eye out for “gold coins,” aka exciting opportunities that might be coming your way. Since this is Friday the 13th, they might be easy to miss or come wrapped in unexpected packages, so don’t be afraid to take a few risks or step outside your comfort zone.

