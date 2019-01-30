Oh, to be a princess. You could live in a castle, wear the most beautiful dresses, and eat the most delicious foods. You would be a style icon adored by people of every gender. Let's face it: you life would be downright more exciting. But, obviously, that isn't a realistic aspiration for most. The next best option, naturally, is to surround yourself with princesses. Luckily, Disney exists, and soon, thanks to the Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures announced on the Disney Parks Blog, you'll be able to drink champagne for breakfast with Disney princesses.

If you're going to Disney Land or Disney World, chances are high you'll run into a princess. They wander around the park dressed to the nines, just waiting for you to come pose with them for a photo. But why settle for just an Instagram opp when you could wine and dine with your childhood BFFs instead? Thanks to the forthcoming breakfast dining experience at Napa Rose at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, you can.

Per the Disney Parks Blog, "The all-new Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures is a unique, one-of-a-kind occasion where families can share special moments with some Disney Princesses while enjoying an exquisite, three-course breakfast at the award-winning Napa Rose restaurant." Breakfast is also served with activities, an intimate story time, a private portrait location and premium keepsakes from the experience.

Disney Parks Blog

"The occasion takes place in the elegant surroundings of Napa Rose restaurant, where guests are welcomed into a charming new storytelling environment and served sparkling beverages," including, you guessed it, "... champagne for adults." Princesses such as Belle, Tiana, Ariel, Jasmine and others are around to greet and spend time with diners. The adventure continues later on the restaurant's patio, where kids (and let's face it, everyone) can let their imaginations fly as Disney princesses lead story time.

Since this is a royal breakfast, you're not gonna be dining on toaster waffles or cereal. Some of the dishes you can expect during the breakfast are braised pork belly, shepherd's pie, citrus and vanilla buns with raspberry glaze, short ribs, and ketchup caviar. Talk about a meal fit for royalty.

This isn't the first time Disney has come through in the champagne department. Last summer, in the midst of millennial pink mania, guests could stop by Amorette's Patisserie in Disney Springs and grab a glass of pink champagne topped with an adorable pair of pink chocolate Minnie Mouse ears. Disney is also host of the Wine & Dine Marathon weekend, a food and wine-filled marathon extravaganza that takes place every year around Thanksgiving. Basically, Disney may be thought of as the preeminent location for princesses, but it also should be taken seriously for its wining, dining, and now, brunching.

Get your finest ballgown ready and head on over the visit the Disneyland Resort website to book your reservation for a princess brunch. They begin March 30, 2019, and take place Thursday through Monday. Booking prices for the three-course breakfast begin at $125 per person, for both adults and children.