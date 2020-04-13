As people begin yet another week of adhering to social distancing guidelines, the at-home activities everyone indulges in are increasing. If you belong to the group of quarantine binge-bakers, you've probably already baked everything you could think of at this point and are getting sick of making bread. Well, you're in luck. Disney released the recipe for its famous churro bites and odds are you have everything you need to recreate this delicious concoction already at home. You might not be able to witness the IRL magic of Disney, but you can sure experience the taste.

As of April 3, both Disney World and Disneyland are closed with no available reservations until after June 1. Though, these dates could very well be extended further into the summer and potentially even into the fall as the government assesses how to revert to normalcy without triggering a second wave of coronavirus cases. And while people may take educated guesses on when social distancing can end, no one knows exactly when this will happen. In the meantime, it's best to strap in and get as comfortable as you can as the world maneuvers through this unprecedented time. And if you can do this with a fresh batch of churros, why not? Disney provides a step-by-step recipe that you can make today.

Disney Parks on YouTube

Ingredients: 1 cup water

8 tablespoons butter

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

3 eggs

1 1/2 cups vegetable or canola oil

1/2 cup sugar

1. Mix Water, Butter, Salt & Cinnamon Disney Parks/YouTube Take all of the water, butter, salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of the cinnamon and mix them all together in a saucepan over medium heat. Make sure you bring the pot to a boil and then reduce the heat to low once it's there.

2. Mix In Flour Disney Parks/YouTube Add flour to the mix and stir until the ingredients form a ball. Then, remove the ingredients from heat and let it sit for 5 to 7 minutes.

3. Add Eggs Disney Parks/YouTube Add in the eggs one at a time. Then stir the mix until everything is combined well. After this, let the melange sit.

4. Heat Oil Disney Parks/YouTube Take the oil and heat it up in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Make sure the oil heats up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

5. Use A Piping Bag To Fill Pan With Churros Disney Parks/YouTube Place the dough in a piping bag with a star tip (to create the shape of the churro). Then, pipe 1 inch of churro dough and use a knife to slice it and place it into the hot oil. Do this until the saucepan is filled with churro bites.

6. Fry Churro Bites Disney Parks/YouTube Fry the churro bites until each reaches a golden-brown color. Then, use a slotted spoon or mesh strainer to remove the bites from the oil. Place the bites on a paper towel to drain any excess oil.

7. Coat Churros In Sugar & Cinnamon Disney Parks/YouTue Take the salt and remaining cinnamon and then mix them in a bowl. Toss the bites into the mix until they are fully coated.