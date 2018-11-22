No matter how old you are, you likely have some sort of Disney memory that makes you wax nostalgic for your childhood. And while a trip to Disneyland is always a hard yes, Disneyland After Dark's 2019 dates are the stuff your Disney princess and '90s-kid dreams are made of. "Disneyland After Dark — a special after-hours parks experience featuring unique entertainment, specialty food, collectible merchandise, and more — returns in 2019 with two fun-filled events: Sweethearts’ Nite on Feb. 7 and '90s Nite on Mar. 7," Michael Ramirez wrote for the Disney Parks blog.

Just when winter becomes unbearable, book your flight to California for some warm weather and Disney princess love with your BAE during Disneyland After Dark's Sweethearts' Nite. If Valentine's Day is your favorite holiday, this is an opportunity to start celebrating a week early. You and your sweetie will get all the heart-shaped feels at love song-themed dance parties, including the “Royal Ball." You'll also rub elbows with your favorite Disney couples: Eugene and Rapunzel, Aladdin and Jasmine, and the OG Disney couple — Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

They'll be plenty of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities featuring romantic scenes from iconic Disney films. If you want to leave the snapping to someone else so you can truly enjoy yourself, this experience includes an unlimited Disney PhotoPass for digital downloads of the photos captured during your romantic night with your sweetheart.

If the whole love thing isn't your jam, then you're going to want to opt for the Disneyland After Dark '90s Nite instead. In fact, just make it your 2019 spring break girls getaway. People on Twitter are already making plans. "So Disneyland is having a 90s night, and I think that means I need to have a girls trip or even a solo trip on March 7," @ereeka tweeted.

If you want to go but your besties can't be bothered, it's time make some Disney friends on social media, like @kimeefaithsucks who tweeted: "hey y’all I’m looking for my fellow 90s queens to come with me to the Disneyland after dark 90s nite plz let’s go and live our best lives."

Grab your crew, or some new Disney-loving friends, and throw it back to the greatest decade ever by coming as you are, which means in your '90s duds, which basically means in the clothes you wear every day because the '90s are back IRL. You'll be wowed by a special '90s-themed fireworks display, get your groove on to '90s music, and more.

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The best part? A re-imagined Disney Afternoon Avenue with special greetings from your favorite Disney characters from the ‘90s, which includes something that didn't exist in the '90s — interactive photo opps that will give all your friends FOMO when they scroll through your Disneyland After Dark Instagram Stories. You'll also get a commemorative fanny pack, because it's not the '90s without your fanny pack, and an unlimited Disney PhotoPass for digital downloads of your photos captured during the event. Um, yes please!

"Both events will take place in Disneyland park after closing, with mix-in access beginning at 6 p.m. Select attractions throughout the park will also remain open exclusively for event guests," Ramirez noted. Tickets for Disneyland Resort Annual Passholders go on sale Nov. 27, and the everyone else can grab their tix starting Nov. 28. Gift yourself a Disneyland After Dark experience for the holidays this year. I see your on Santa's "nice" list, and you 100-percent deserve it.