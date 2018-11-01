Excellent news, vegan Disney enthusiasts: Disneyland just launched four new vegan meals at one of Disneyland Parks’ classic restaurants. From Nov. 1 through Nov. 4, an antipasti salad, a couscous dish, a pozole-style soup, and a vegan chili dog will be available at Harbour Galley, a quick service spot located in the Critter Country area of Disneyland Park. They’re only available for a brief time, though, so if you want to try them, you’ll have to be quick about it. (And, hey, if you happen to be at Disneyland right now, that means you’re in exactly the right place at exactly the right time. Hoorah!)

According to PopSugar, the new offerings debuted in honor of World Vegan Day. First established in 1994 by Louise Wallis, who was then chair of the UK-based charity the Vegan Society, World Vegan Day was originally intended to celebrate the organization’s 50th anniversary. The Vegan Society is also generally credited with creating the word “vegan” in the first place, so the observation was meant to commemorate the coinage of the term, as well. Now held every year on Nov. 1, World Vegan Day — and the entirety of November, which is known as World Vegan Month — is celebrated as “a time to recognize how far the vegan movement has come, to highlight how accessible and beneficial a vegan lifestyle can be and to encourage the vegan-curious to adopt veganism by sharing advice, recipes and ideas,” as the Vegan Society puts it.

Meanwhile, Harbour Galley, which originally opened in 1989, has traditionally specialized in seafood (with the exception of a few years in the early 2000s during which it served pretty much exclusively McDonald’s French fries); options you’ll usually find on the menu there include lobster rolls and a “Fisherman’s Salad.” It’s not usually a place that vegans visiting Disneyland will have on their radars — but thanks to the four World Vegan Day options that have dropped anchor at it, that might be about to change. (For a short while, at least).

The new dish sound delicious regardless as to whether you’re vegan or not, too. According to the Harbour Galley menu, the Antipasti Salad tosses together cherry tomatoes, baby artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, red onions, roasted red pppers, pepperoncini, and campanelle pasta with a vinaigrette dressing. The Couscous, meanwhile, spices a combination of the ancient grain, roasted pistachios, and marinated black mission figs with turmeric before topping the whole thing with house-made cucumber salad; it’s served with roasted eggplant purée and naan. There’s also Disney’s take on Pozole, which features slow-roasted tomatillos, hominy, serrano peppers, lime, onion, radishes, and shredded cabbage. And lastly, the Lentil Chili Vegan Hot Dog tops off a vegan dog with lentil chili, onions, and mustard. The items range in price from $5.99 for the Antipasti Salad to $10.99 for the Pozole.

PopSugar reports that these items will only be available for four days, which means that Nov. 4 is the last day you’ll be able to get them (for now, at least). The good news, though, is that even though these specific dishes are limited-edition, there are still a number of vegan options available throughout Disneyland year ‘round. Here’s a guide to some of the best vegan offerings at Disney; may it stand your vegan taste buds in good stead.

Happy munching!