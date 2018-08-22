The happiest place on Earth might also be the most glamorous. The Disney Parks have always had a ton of food stops and restaurants, but none seem to be quite as luxurious as the seven-course dining experience at Disneyland's 21 Royal. If you've been to Disney's California park a fair share of times but have never seen the mysterious dining spot, it's because the restaurant is "discreetly perched" in New Orleans square, just upstairs from the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Guests can now reserve their spot at the restaurant and enjoy an extravagant dining experience — if you can meet the hefty $15,000 price tag, per HuffPost.

21 Royal gives guests the chance to host the private dinner party that dreams are made of. The space is decorated in the elegant Empire style, which rose to popularity in 19th century New Orleans. The lavish decor is filled with art, regal chandeliers, and lots and lots of gold hues. Originally a private residence, the destination was "once envisioned by Walt and Lillian Disney as a secluded family retreat and a luxurious oasis in which to host celebrities and dignitaries," as explained on 21 Royal's website. I feel like I'm on The Crown just by reading that. "Some five decades later, the Disneys’ vision has been realized in this one-of-a-kind and truly unforgettable epicurean experience," the page states. Unforgettable sounds about right.

What exactly would a night at 21 Royal entail? The enchanted experience would begin when you and your guests first arrive at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. From there, you'd be greeted by the hotel's valet and given a VIP escort to the area where your once-in-a-lifetime dinner party takes place. "Legendary Disney service is on display from the moment your guests are welcomed by the 21 Royal staff," the restaurant's website says about the celebrity-treatment hospitality your party will receive throughout the night. I think I could live with that.

To kick off the night, a round of signature cocktails are served to party attendees by professional butlers, and then it's out to the patio for a casual reception before dinner. During this time, everyone will have the opportunity to explore 21 Royal's palace-like rooms (and maybe pinch themselves to make sure they're not just having a dream after falling asleep on the couch while watching The Princess Diaries).

Finally, dinnertime has arrived. Your party sits around a lavish table draped in white linens and decorated with vases of fresh flowers, at which time you can marvel at the gold-plated dinnerware and fine crystal that lays before you. According to the restaurant's dining page, the menu for your magical night at 21 Royal is "created by a culinary team of Disneyland Resort Signature Chefs and an expert sommelier." You'll then experience the complete royal treatment as you enjoy the highlight of the night: an extravagant seven-course meal, including a "tapestry of imaginative dishes" that are entirely unique to you.

Dinner itself might be over, but the evening definitely isn't. To wrap everything up, you and your guests will have dessert on 21 Royal's private balcony, where you'll be able to take in a prime view of the Rivers of America, and watch the magic of Disneyland at night from above. According to HuffPost, "the $15,000 fee includes park admission for everyone, valet service and tip." It's a lot to pay for a dinner party, but if you're ever able to fork it over you can count on having the night of a lifetime. To get in the right mood, remember Squidward's wise words from that one SpongeBob episode: empty your mind of everything that doesn't have to do with fine dining.