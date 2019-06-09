The news that the god of mischief is getting his own show on Disney's new streaming service has been around for some time, but now Disney+'s Loki first look photo has been revealed. And it is pretty glorious. The official image shows a blurry, yet interesting look at Tom Hiddleston's character and his upcoming spin-off series that will have fans speculating until the official premiere.

Taken at Disney's investor day event back in April, this photo, along with some others, were recently released, giving fans their first look at Loki's spinoff, as reported by Uproxx. As pointed out by ComicBook.com, the logo for the new show looks similar to one that was used for the Journey Into Mystery comic book series by Kieron Gillen, which focused on kid Loki. They also note that this makes sense, since it was hinted at that the series was inspired by those comics.

Sadly, the new photo is partially obscured by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige giving a speech, but you can still make out some critical details about the upcoming Loki show. For instance, it's clear that the character is on Earth, thanks to the clothing. Speaking of, you can see a lady in fur, Loki in a trench coat, some bell bottoms on the guy next to her, and an older-looking car. If those weren't clues enough that this picture is being captured in the '70s, then the marquee behind Loki that reads JAWS, certainly helps. The film came out in 1975, which is a nice, definite time period for fans thirsting for Loki news.

Disney

This also confirms reports that the show would deal with time traveling. In February, a source told The Hollywood Reporter "the show will follow Loki as the trickster and shape-shifter pops up throughout human history as an unlikely influencer on historical events." Now, this picture and that report could also confirm that the show itself pops around to different periods of time where Loki is working his mischievous ways, not necessarily that Loki is time traveling. But, considering Loki has had access to the Time Stone and other mystical things in the past, actual time travel is a possibility. And with the introduction to it in Endgame is a nice way into the whole time heist business.

Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo Brothers also gave a little insight into what's next for Loki. "Loki, when he teleports away with the Time Stone, would create his own timeline. It gets very complicated, but it would be impossible for [Cap] to rectify the timeline unless he found Loki," Joe Russo said in an interview with Business Insider in early May. "The minute that Loki does something as dramatic as take the Space Stone, he creates a branched reality." Anthony Russo added that they're "dealing with this idea of multiverses and branched realities," as revealed in the trailer for Spider-Man Far From Home. So, as you can see, missing out on one Marvel movie might not be a good idea, if you want to fully connect the dots in the storytelling.

Whatever the new Loki series ends up being or dealing with, it's for sure going to be a grand showcase for Hiddleston as one of the most lovable villains in the MCU. Disney hasn't revealed an exact release date for the series just yet, but it can't come soon enough.