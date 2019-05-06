The first Endgame spoiler-filled trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home is here, and fans are finally going to get a chance to see how the events of Avengers: Endgame are going to affect Peter Parker (Tom Holland), and the world. Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame ahead. This new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer teases a post-Endgame multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it's going to open up the world to a whole new host of threats, and possibilities.

In the new trailer, it looks like Peter has grown into the role of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man he always wanted to be. He's running around, helping out the local police, and even joking with them about being the new Iron Man (RIP). Though, personally, it's clear that he's going through a lot in the wake of losing Tony Stark, who died in Endgame, sacrificing his life to defeat Thanos once and for all. Luckily, he's got Happy on his side, and Nick Fury, chasing him across the world to ask for his superhero expertise.

This second Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer also teases a budding romance between Peter and MJ, who definitely knows about Peter's double life, and is clearly the smartest person in this high school. But, of course, the most exciting, and confusing, thing about this trailer is that it introduces the multiverse.

Quentin Beck aka Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) is introduced to Peter as a superhero from Earth, "just not ours," as Fury explains. According to the ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. director, Thanos' snap tore a hole in the world's dimension, opening up a portal to other-worldly villains, like the giant sand, water, and fire monsters seen in the trailer (if those are the real threats).

