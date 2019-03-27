Like most pet owners, I am very much aware of the fact that cute pet gear is cute primarily for the benefit of the human in the relationship. My cats could not possibly care less what their food bowls look like. But that never stops me from amassing tons of adorable stuff for them — and if you’re a Disney fan, have I got news for you: Disney’s online store has tons of cute pet gear on it. If you’ve never visited the “Pet Essentials” section of shopDisney before, now would be the time.

Disney has been making pet accessories for some time, but in 2015, the company upped the ante with the launch of the Disney Tails Collection. Originally available only at select retail locations in Anaheim, Calif.'s Disneyland Resort and Orlando, Fla.'s Walt Disney World Resort, it basically took Disney-themed pet gear and made it fashion: From toys to food and water bowls and from leashes to literal costumes, Disney Tails brought elaborate theming to our four-legged friends like never before. The line expanded in 2017 — and now, you don’t have to go to any of the Disney parks to get it: You can order it online.

Not all of the shopDisney pet gear belongs specifically to the Disney Tails line; the pet beds, for example, tend to stand on their own. But shopDisney has all of the company’s pet items filed away on one page tucked away in the Home Décor section (oddly enough), so whether you’re looking for Disney Tails stuff or just a few other fun odds and ends for your furry pal, that’s where you’ll want to look.

Here are 15 highlights:

1. Mickey Ice Cream Bar Chew Toy

Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bar Pet Chew Toy $17.99 shopDisney Giving your pet an actual Mickey ice cream bar would be a bad idea (chocolate and puppers don’t mix), so this toy is the next best thing. Just think of the photo ops!

2. Minnie Mouse Feeding Mat

Minnie Mouse Pet Feeding Mat $19.99 shopDisney Pets can get, uh, messy when they eat. It’s OK; they’re pets. Help ‘em keep the floor clean by feeding them on this mat shaped like Minnie’s iconic bow.

3. Darth Vader Lightsaber Leash

Darth Vader Lightsaber Pet Lead $17.99 shopDisney For reasons I cannot explain, I find the idea of a leash designed to look like you’re holding a really long lightsaber HILARIOUS. There’s also one that looks like Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber, if you’d rather not give yourself over to the Dark Side just yet.

4. Haunted Mansion Bandanas

The Haunted Mansion Dog Bandana Set $24.99 shopDisney There are actually a few bandana sets available, but this one is my favorite. One of them makes your pup look like a little, tiny Haunted Mansion ghost host, and it is so cute, it actually killed me. I’m dead now. I’m the thousandth happy haunt.

5. Mickey Mouse Costume Pet Harness

Mickey Mouse Costume Pet Harness $39.99 shopDisney One of my favorite recent discoveries is shopDisney’s line of pet harnesses that double as costumes. Play it classic with this one; it’ll make your furry friend look like the Mouse himself. All you need now are the ears.

6. Mouse Ear Hat Chew Toy

Mickey Mouse Club Ear Hat Plush Pet Chew Toy $17.99 shopDisney You can’t join the Mickey Mouse Club without a Mouseketeer hat!

7. Jack Skellington Pet Bowl

Jack Skellington Pet Bowl $14.95 shopDisney I DO think this Nightmare Before Christmas pet bowl was a missed opportunity — if I had designed it, I would have made it look like Zero’s bowl — but it’s still spookily delightful.

8. Mickey Mouse Icon Reflective Cat Collar

Mickey Mouse Icon Reflective Cat Collar $12.99 shopDisney In the event that you’re able to convince your cat to wear a collar, this little purple number is waiting. Bonus points for the mouse-shaped bell.

9. R2-D2 Costume Pet Harness

R2-D2 Costume Pet Harness $39.99 shopDisney This is DEFINITELY the droid you’re looking for.

10. Hitchhiking Ghosts Ball Set

Hitchhiking Ghosts Chew Toy Ball Set $17.99 shopDisney I mean, Phineas, Ezra, and Gus were going to find a way to come home with you anyway, right? May as well let your pupper be the one to fetch them inside.

11. Mickey Mouse Pet Dome

Mickey Mouse Pet Dome $34.95 shopDisney Talk about snuggling up with nostalgia.

12. Mouse Silhouette Pet Sweater

Mickey Mouse Pet Sweater by Barefoot Dreams $48.95 shopDisney Gotta keep your pet pal warm somehow!

13. Minnie Mouse Dog Collar

Minnie Mouse Dog Collar $17.99 shopDisney THE LITTLE BOW. I CAN’T. IT’S TOO MUCH.

14. Mickey Waffle Squeaky Toy

Mickey Mouse Waffle Pet Chew Toy $17.99 shopDisney Another iconic park snack gets a pet-friendly makeover.

15. Zero’s Dog House Pet Bed

Zero’s Dog House Pet Bed $34.95 shopDisney I saved the best for last. The Jack Skellington pet bowl may have been a missed opportunity, but LOOK AT THIS THING. IT’S PERFECT. The medium-sized bed is 34.95; however, there’s also large one for $44.95.

Check out more Disney pet gear over at shopDisney.