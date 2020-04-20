On the lookout for great new plant-based recipes? Disney's got you covered. In case you missed it, the home of your favorite mouse has been releasing some of its best Disney Parks recipes and their plant-based cookie fries is on that list. With the use of egg substitute, plant-based margarine, and dairy-free chocolate chips, you can make these delicious dessert-snacks right at home.

Since Disney Parks have been closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic, people have been missing their famous sweet delights. And while it'll probably take some time before the parks will open up again, you don't have to wait to have some of your favorite Disney desserts. Through its Disney Parks blog, the brand has been releasing the recipes to some of its best-selling dishes, and this includes its plant-based cookie fries from Disney's Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at their Beach Club Resort. (Psst... Delish Kids has a good recipe for cookie fries, too.) The recipe serves 32 cookie fries, which is enough to feed your whole family and save some for later.

So if you're bored in quarantine with nothing else to do, you can learn this new recipe and become a pro Disney chef yourself.

Delish on YouTube

Ingredients: 2 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon powdered sugar

1/2 cup plus one tablespoon plant-based margarine, softened

7 tablespoons warm water

5 tablespoons liquid egg substitute

1 tablespoon molasses

1/2 cup dairy-free mini chocolate chips

1. Combine & Mix Ingredients Combine the flour, powdered sugar, and plant-based margarine into a bowl. Then, use an electric mixer with a paddle attachment and beat the mix at medium speed until it's smooth.

2. Mix Wet Ingredients In a separate bowl, combine warm water and egg substitute. Then add this mixture along with the molasses to the mixer and beat it at a medium speed until it's smooth.

3. Add Chocolate Chips Throw in chocolate chips to the mixture and then fold them into the dough.

4. Refrigerate Pan Take an 8-inch by 8-inch pan and put it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

5. Preheat Oven Preheat your oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, line two baking sheets with parchment paper (or baking mats).

6. Cut Up Dough Take the dough and cut it up into 32 strips that are each 1/4-inch wide and 4 inches long. Place 16 strips on each baking sheet.