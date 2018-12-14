D.J. Tanner and Steve Hale have been playing a tireless game of cat and mouse since he marched into the Tanner household back in 1992. In Season 6 of Full House, during the episode titled "Love and Other Tanners," the two confessed their love for each other on a endearingly familiar blue-grey plaid loveseat. And since then, that love has departed, made a trip around the world, and returned with full force. Because apparently, D.J. and Steve get back together in Season 4 of Fuller House.

The season appears in Netflix galleries on Dec. 14, and if you've watched all of Season 3, this relationship update shouldn't come as a major surprise. The end of Season 3 led fans to believe the two were together for good after Steve called off his wedding to C.J. (a painfully obvious placeholder for D.J.) in a very Ross-and-Rachel from Friends kind of way, and D.J. ended her engagement to co-worker Matt. If the two of them were willing to go through such dire and traumatic circumstances to be together, one can only hope that this time, it's for good.

At the end of Season 3, Steve was preparing to potentially travel cross-country for a temp job with the L.A. Lakers, meaning the beginnings of their rekindled relationship would have to take place long distance. It would be nice to believe that the lovebirds could stand the test of time and miles, but considering their track record, a touch of concern is warranted. Nevertheless, Candace Cameron Bure is on the record proclaiming that "Deve" is official in Season 4, and it's not going anywhere.

"DJ and Steve are together," she told E! News in an interview. "There's no back and forth in Season 4, so she's with Steve and made that decision. I like watching and I hope the fans enjoy actually watching that relationship develop more."

Bure also went on to assure fans that their relationship status isn't the biggest event of the new season, nor is it even going to be the main focus, which seems pretty shocking, considering how painfully anticipated their reunion was and how much time has been spent on them rekindling their love. According to Bure, the real stars of Season 4 are Kimmy and Stephanie, following their journey through Kimmy's surrogacy for Stephanie's expected child.

Although Stephanie having a baby is definitely big news, it still doesn't feel right that the show would gloss over the achievement that is Deve. (Are we into this relationship name or what?) But then again, in retrospect, not much depth has been offered to their relationship in its 20-year making, which is kind of a let down as well.

After all, Steve was out of the picture for a good while after the two of them decided to break things off. Then, he randomly returned to be D.J.'s prom date in the Full House series finale. Everyone pretty much accepted his return as fate and moved on without question.

Now, thanks to Fuller House fans know that their high school romance didn't last, but it seems like that same relationship narrative is being recycled in their adult lives. Steve shows up, D.J. accepts, and they move on like nothing ever happened. The whole thing seems pretty shallow, honestly, unless Bure was hiding something bigger that's in store. Which fans of the couple can only hope is the case.