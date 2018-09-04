If you're into astrology, then you know how addicting in can be to obsess over the birth charts and planetary placements of all your friends, family members, crushes, colleagues — basically anyone who will offer up their birth time, date, and place to me, honestly. So it only makes sense that we'd also want to apply astrology to arguably the most important individuals in our lives: our dogs. But can your dog have a zodiac sign? Like, is that even a thing?

According to many astrologers, the answer is an emphatic yes. "Astrology is not only for humans," astrologer Lisa Stardust explains to Bustle. According to Stardust, "Astrologers can cast an astrology chart for all animals! It’s a very good way to understand the needs and emotions of pets and animals, as they cannot communicate with humans through words — the astrology chart speaks for them." Astrologer Linda Furiate agrees, telling Bustle: "Yes, dogs do have a zodiac sign. In fact, all animals have a zodiac sign, meaning they all have a birth chart."

And do the signs mean the same thing in the animal kingdom? As Stardust explains to Bustle, "Sun signs are the same for ALL living creatures, no breed excluded" — meaning you can totally apply the basic personality traits of each sign to your doggo and be on the right track.

And how about sign compatibility? You can (and should!) compare yours with your pup's. As Furiate explains to Bustle: "I am a firm believer that a dog (or other pet) that has a compatible zodiac sign or birth chart similar to our own will be a pet that we experience a deep love and connection toward." Is this not the cutest and best news ever?

If you adopted your dog and don't know his or her birthday, no worries: You have options! Check records with the shelter you adopted from, as generally animals are assessed upon intake and given an age approximation, which could bring you pretty close. A veterinarian could also be useful in determining an approximate birth date. But if all else fails, go with your dog's "adoptaversary," or the date they came into your life. As astrologer Matthew Currie explained to Mashable, the day you adopted your dog may not be their actual birth date, but it was certainly a significant rebirth date, as it marked the start of their new life with you — so it's still absolutely relevant. Furiate expands on this concept, explaining to Bustle, "A birth chart is created at the exact moment an event takes place. This event may be the birth of a person or animal, the start of a new job, the beginning of a new relationship ... At this moment in time, we/the event takes on the energy of the universe." She continues, "The day and time you first met and brought [your animal] home would be a relevant event chart — this would show more of the relationship between pet/owner than just the pet’s personality."

Now that we know that all dogs have zodiac signs, let's take a look at some interpretations of the signs as they apply to your pup:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Talk about being the alpha dog! "When an Aries dog does not come when they are called, don’t take it personally," explains Dogs Naturally Magazine, "They want to be the center of your world and your possessions." Like humans, Aries dogs are strong-willed leaders who don't love to be told what to do — but their fiery, loving spirits easily shine through.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Creatures of comfort to the max, a Taurean dog will likely be happiest when lounging in the most comfortable, luxurious napping spot. And according to The Old Farmer's Almanac, "While Taurus pets may be determined, they are also very protective and like to keep an eye towards the safety of their home and family," so no surprise if your dog also doubles as your bodyguard.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini dogs, just like Gemini people, are curious about everything around them. "Gemini pets have unbounded energy," explains Find Your Fate, which goes on to say additionally that they "like to entertain their masters and get the attention of outsiders easily." Yep, energetic Geminis are pros at getting attention, but watch out — if necessary, they'll do so by getting into trouble!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Super sensitive, these emotionally-guarded water babies just want to be loved and don't take criticism very well — so remember to discipline them with extra sensitivity. "Even though they love being around you, most Cancers need continuous reassurance," explains Dogs Naturally Magazine. Be sure to give your Cancer dog lots of affection and positive reinforcement to ensure their constant comfort.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Most dogs are the the unofficial kings or queens of their household — as they should be — but if you're dealing with a Leo dog, you can pretty much guarantee they're wearing the crown. According to Everyday Health, dogs of this sign "love to be pampered and spoiled and are always vying for the spotlight." So yes, some diva-like behavior here, but they're also fearless and loyal to the bone, so there's plenty to love.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Virgo pets love routine and cleanliness, so be on-time for mealtime and make sure to keep them gorgeously groomed. As Everyday Health explains, "Pets that fall under the Virgo sign are also the cleanest of all pets, spending a great deal of time and energy on their personal grooming habits." No rolling through the mud for these guys! Virgo dogs are also hardworking and devoted, making them easy to train.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Most dogs love to be social, but none quite like a Libra. Adoring attention and social time (with humans and other animals alike), these dogs will likely be your shadow, following you all around the house. They're highly socially intelligent, as The Old Farmer's Almanac explains, "Libran pets have a constant need to be relating — with their environment, with other animals, with people."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The always-intense Scorpio reputation isn't limited to humans — in fact, Scorpio dogs are even known to scare other animals. But they are as loyal and loving to their guardians as can be. As Find Your Fate describes, "Scorpio pets are loyal and very entertaining. They keep their owners in good mood." Stay on a Scorpio's good side and you have one of the most devoted and fun companions you could dream of.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Like a human Sag, dogs born under this sign adore freedom and being on-the-go. "[T]hese animals hate to be cooped up or kept on a leash," explains Everyday Health, continuing on to note that they "also have an endless supply of energy, especially when they are young." While all pups need a leash when out and about, make sure your Sag dog has a nice backyard to let loose in, and take them on fun outings so they can explore.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

True busy bees, Capricorn dogs aren't into lazing about — they thrive when there's an engaging task at hand, so hopefully you're an active dog parent! "These pets are disciplined, dedicated, and hardworking," explains The Old Farmer's Almanac, also noting they are "easy to train, they want something to do." Train them on a fun new behavior, or take them out for an extensive game of fetch — your Cap pup will come alive.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Aquarian animals are extremely smart with highly unique, one-of-a-kind personalities. Full of energy and plans, as described by Dogs Naturally Magazine, "Aquarians are unpredictable and can go from zero to sixty in about two seconds." They're very social and love other animals, but make sure they have time to recharge. Dogs Naturally Magazine also notes that they "need their space and alone time to plot and plan their next amazing surprise."

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Pisces pups almost always have a sixth sense when it comes to the moods of the humans and animals around them, as Everyday Health describes. "Piscean pets are ... extremely intuitive and can sense your bad moods; they will often try to cheer you up." Pisces of all species are know to be introspective, so if your dog keeps to himself he may just be lost in thought in his inner world.