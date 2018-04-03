Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have captured hearts everywhere with their fairytale royal romance. Considering that their wedding is on the horizon, you might be left with a few questions related to the couple's future, such as: Do Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want kids?

They've both been open about how much they want children in the past. During an interview with the couple following their engagement news, they told the BBC in November 2017 how they planned to start a family together in the future. When the interviewer, Mishal Husain, asked the couple, "Children?" about whether they'll want kids in the future, Harry cheekily replied, "Not currently, no." After Harry and Markle shared a chuckle, he continued, "One step at a time and we'll start a family in the near future."

More recently during the pair's surprise trip to Belfast, Ireland on March 23, Markle implied that they might need some baby products sooner rather than later. According to Harper's Bazaar, Markle and Harry visited a pair who created a line of hypoallergenic baby supplies called Schnuggle. When she saw the line of supplies, the royal-to-be said, "I'm sure at some point we'll need the whole thing."

Based on Harry and Markle's own comments, it's pretty clear that the pair do indeed want children in the future, but there have also been reports about what they're thinking. In addition to the couple's recent comments, royal expert Katie Nicoll told Entertainment Tonight, "My sources are saying that Prince Harry, particularly, is very keen to start a family, pretty soon after the royal wedding."

If you weren't convinced before that the couple have kids on the brain, they've both talked about the issue in the past (i.e. before their engagement news). In a 2016 interview with Lifestyle Magazine (via Hello! Magazine) that took place before Markle and Harry were engaged, she spoke about how she wanted to have children. The actor said that she had fulfilled many of her career goals, but she also dreamed about starting a family of her own one day. She told the publication:

"I also dream to have a family. It's all about balance, and I have so much happiness in my career and am fortunate to travel the world and see so many amazing things - it will also be nice to be anchored to something grounded and in the same place. Raising a family will be a wonderful part of that."

As for Harry, during an appearance on The Telegraph's Mad World podcast in April 2017 (via Hello! magazine), he expressed that not only does he want children, but he believes that he would make a good parent whenever he does welcome kids of his own. He said on the podcast, "I, of course, I would love to have kids." The prince continued and said that he thinks there's a key to parenting that he'll have to keep in mind for the future. He already a godfather to some of his friends' children and when asked if he thinks he's a good one, he said,

"I'd like to think so. But I think the key to that is to grow up, but also to be able to stay in touch with your childhood side. If that means going to someone's house and sitting there and playing PlayStation and kicking the ass of their son on [video games] or whatever it is, then I'll try and do that. I've actually had a lot of practice for that."

It sure sounds like Harry is ready to be a super fun dad, he's had some practice in his godfather role, after all.

So, in case you were wondering, it's a pretty safe bet that Markle and Harry will welcome a baby sometime in the future.