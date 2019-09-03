A new Bachelor in Paradise arrival always shakes things up between the cast, but this time, it means more exes are coming face to face. Now that Angela has arrived on the scene, do Nicole and Clay stay together or break up? At this point, the drama is real, and fans are already tweeting about how Clay's reaction to Angela showing up is a little bit shady.

Last week, Clay and Angela came face to face for the first time since their breakup earlier this year when they were both at Chris and Krystal's wedding, and they also decided it was the right time to confront each other about their split. Needless to say, nothing got resolved, and it raised a few eyebrows (especially Tayshia's) that Clay didn't tell Angela that he and Nicole were in a relationship. The situation got even more complicated when Angela was the next woman to join BiP.

And now, where Clay and Angela stand is more confusing than ever — and so is the relationship between him and Nicole. Although he's reassured her that she's his girlfriend and Angela being on the beach doesn't change any of that for him, his behavior is telling a different story. According to Clay's actions, it looks like Angela's sheer presence in paradise is ruining the experience for him, and it seems to be all he can think about.

Regardless of what Clay thinks (or wants everyone, including Nicole) to think, Angela being in paradise is making him feel some type of way — and at this point, it looks like that could mean his relationship with Nicole is in jeopardy. Whether that's because he still has feelings for Angela or because the way he's behaving will negatively impact his relationship with Nicole is yet to be determined.

But fans are already dissecting this new development, and many can't help but point out in their tweets that Clay's face when he saw Angela in paradise — and as he tries to figure out how to deal with her being there — basically says it all.

Others really felt like Blake was the last person that Clay should have been getting his relationship advice from... and given the fact that Blake has had a very bumpy ride this season, these tweets may have some truth to them.

Others were more inclined to believe Angela's version of events over Clay's.

And others felt that Angela being on paradise was just as fair as Clay being there — even though some thought Angela had ulterior motives for showing up on the same reality show her ex was on.

Now is the time for Clay to figure out what he wants, whether it means staying with Nicole or trying to get back together with Angela. But until then, he isn't doing a very good job of hiding his true feelings. He might be just as into Nicole as he says, but it really looks like he still cares about Angela, too — and that could definitely make it hard for him and Nicole to take their relationship beyond paradise.