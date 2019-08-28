Bachelor in Paradise may be all about contestants finding each other and falling in love on TV, but sometimes, relationships between former Bachelor and Bachelorette stars happens offscreen. Such was the case for Clay Harbor and Angela Amezcua, who got together, dated for seven months, and broke up since Angela appeared on BiP Season 5 last summer. But at Chris and Krystal's wedding during Tuesday night's episode, the exes came face to face, and now it seems like Clay and Angela might get back together. They're officially both staying in Paradise, and that could be enough for them to rekindle things.

When they first got to the wedding, it seemed like both Clay and Angela were feeling a bit awkward about seeing each other again. Clay looked uncomfortable just being in the same room with her, while Angela made it clear that she was still angry about the end of their relationship, according to what she told Annaliese.

But a conversation needed to be had, and they decided to step aside to hash things out in private. Unfortunately, it didn't seem to resolve anything, because they just ended up talking in circles.

Angela was still very much hurt by Clay's decision to end their relationship after eight months, especially since she said things were getting so serious between them that they were talking a future that included babies and buying a house together. But Clay said that after his football dreams faded, he felt lost in trying to decide what the rest of his life would look like without the sport he loved in it, and that meant he needed to explore who he is on his own.

But there were definitely still feelings there. If it wasn't obvious enough by how difficult this conversation was to watch, Clay also admitted that he still cared about Angela, and that ending things with her had been one of the hardest things he'd ever done.

"I still do care about you a lot," he admitted to her. "You're a really special person, you're a sweetheart, and I just want you to be happy."

But does that mean they could reunite? At this point, it seems very, very complicated — and Angela didn't try to hide the fact that she was still very hurt by him.

And of course, there's also the fact that Clay is currently dating Nicole in paradise. After Tayshia — who was at the reception and witnessed everything — told Nicole that Clay and Angela had talked privately and he hadn't mentioned any of it to Nicole herself, she was worried about what that might mean for their relationship. But eventually, Clay did fill Nicole in, and he reassured her that she had nothing to worry about. So there's no hope for Clay and Angela after all, if he's that committed to Nicole, right?

Not necessarily. Because at the end of the episode, Angela arrived in paradise. And knowing this show, there will be plenty of drama to follow, so everyone involved might want to buckle up.