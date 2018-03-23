On Santa Clarita Diet Season 1, Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila Hammond (Drew Barrymore) tried to navigate her new appetite for human. Season 2 premieres on Friday, March 23 and their body count rises, so do Sheila and Joel get caught in Santa Clarita Diet Season 2? No spoilers here, but in a show were the main characters are murderous, it's always a major possibility that authorities could catch up with them. Even if realtors Joel and Sheila tried to only kill people morally unsound characters who they thought, well, "deserved it."

Of course, murdering innocent people for a meal isn't morally sound, either, and in the eyes of the law, they'd still be seen as murderers if caught by police. Santa Clarita Diet Season 2 will continue to tiptoe that line between right and wrong, as well as human and undead. In an interview with Variety published on March 16, Barrymore said, "We’re also not trying to eat people by accident. We want to seek out people that the world would be better without." Olyphant added in the Variety interview:

"It’s tricky because Sheila feels so strong and capable and wants to make her mark in the world. But I would feel like it would be good for her to keep a low profile on account of her killing people. It’s created a level of stress."

And according to the Santa Clarita Diet Season 2 trailer, it looks like Sheila's undead cravings will become harder to suppress and control.

It looks like sheriff's deputy Anne Garcia (played by Natalie Morales) will be back in Joel and Sheila's life — and the cop returns with her own suspicions about the recent missing people. The trailer shows that the local news has spotted body parts in a local park and the Hammonds even furnish a "kill room." Even so, the promo for the second season shows that Sheila does occasionally chows down on her meals at home, as bloody as their kitchen may get.

In Season 1, Sheila ate her and Joel's co-worker Gary West (Nathan Fillion). Not wanting to kill anyone else, Sheila tried eating animal meat as well as a freshly killed rooster and dead humans in the morgue, but she still craved fresh human flesh. Sheila then impulsively murdered and feasted on a man while experiencing road rage.

The Hammonds' neighbor Dan, a sheriff's deputy began to blackmail Joel and Sheila into murdering people for him, but Joel put an end to that by killing Dan with a shovel. Sheila and Joel also killed the now-undead felon Loki, who became obsessed with Sheila. So the body count for Season 1 was three morally questionable people and maybe one undead man who also happened to cross paths with Joel and Sheila.

But even in the first season, people began to slowly notice that citizens were missing in their tight-knit community. As series continues into Season 2, the Hammond family will likely have to deal with the very likely possibility that they could get caught, you know, murdering people to feed Sheila.

Barrymore told Variety that Season 2 will have a different approach to Sheila's undeadness than Season 1. "It’s all very human and suburban and relatable, and the stakes are crazy," she said. "But I think in this world, you need to go to this crazy place for it to be shocking ... this season we’re more proactive because we’re not reacting. We’re sort of figuring out the new normal."

But could the new normal also include...jail time? Just the mere possibility of Joel and Sheila getting caught will likely keep you craving more episodes of Santa Clarita Diet. Good thing the new season launches March 23 on Netflix.