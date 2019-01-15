The Collins' Dictionary word of the year 2018 was "single-use," which is unsurprising considering David Attenborough's ground-breaking documentary Blue Planet II (which aired in last year) revealed that eight million tonnes of plastic end up in our oceans annually. As a result, beauty fans have begun seeking out environmentally friendly alternatives such as solid soap cleansing bars — which generally have little to no plastic packaging — to use in their daily routine. There are some amazing options out there for all skin types, but I've rounded up the very best soap bars for sensitive skin.

It is a common misconception that solid soap bars are particularly bad for sensitive skin. Yes, in the past, soaps bars have tended to be a little drying and ill-suited for those experiencing sensitivity, but over time an increasing number of beauty brands have begun developing more sophisticated formulas that suit all types of complexions. There are now a great deal of soap bars for both body and face that cleanse, nourish, and soothe thanks to their ingenious mix of essential vitamins and natural ingredients.

Are you thinking about making the switch to solid bars but don't know where to begin? Keep scrolling to check out my favourite soap bars for sensitive skin.

Clinique Face Soap - Extra Mild £15 Boots Clinique's old-school soap has been around for years, and is just as effective now as it was then. A super mild cleansing formula in soap form, this is a great facial wash.