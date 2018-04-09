Does Ivanka Trump Support Equal Pay? Her Actions Speak More Loudly Than Her Promises
In the United States, women still typically make around 79 cents for every dollar that men make for the same work. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Ivanka Trump revealed her heavy support for equal pay, repeatedly noting that she wanted to help end the gender pay gap if her father was elected president. As the United States acknowledges Equal Pay Day on April 10, you may be wondering if Ivanka truly supports equal pay and what, if anything, she has done to address the issue. Unfortunately, there has been little progress.
At the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July 2016, Ivanka vowed that both she and her father would fight to achieve equality for women in the workplace if he was elected president. As Ivanka told the crowd at the Cleveland-based convention:
Ivanka was similarly vocal about her support for equal pay after her father was elected president. As the Washington Post reported, in 2017 she posted on Instagram to bring awareness to that year's Equal Pay Day on April 4. Alongside a graphic of statistics about gender pay gaps, Ivanka wrote,
However, since her father took office, Ivanka, in her role as a White House advisor, has done little to champion equal pay causes. In fact, she publicly supported her father's decision to roll back an Obama-era initiative that required companies to report how much they pay their employees by gender, ethnicity, and race. The rule had been designed to bring transparency to company payment practices in hopes of diminishing gender and race wage gaps.
Ivanka released a statement on Sept. 1, 2017 indicating that she supported the president's decision, noting that she did not believe the law was serving its intended purpose. As Ivanka put it, according to CNN:
Equal pay is not the only issue affecting women that Ivanka has promised — and failed — to address since assuming her role in the White House. As reported by Time, during the RNC, Ivanka promised that, if elected, her father would make "childcare affordable and accessible to all." However, according to the Center for American Progress (CAP), Ivanka's proposed plan would disproportionately benefit wealthy families over working and middle class families. Moreover, as CAP also reported, neither this plan nor any other childcare plan has actually been approved by the Trump administration thus far.
Most recently, Ivanka has also received criticism for her newest push to pass a paid family leave policy, something which she has repeatedly touted as a goal. According to Business Insider, Ivanka's latest iteration of this policy seeks to fund paid family leave by drawing from individuals' social security funds. As the publication noted, critics of the proposal worry that it could heavily disadvantage women, who already receive fewer social security benefits than men. They also have expressed concern that the potential policy could weaken an already precarious social security system.
Overall, it is quite clear Ivanka has failed to keep many of her promises to advance women's issues and rectify injustices. While Ivanka seems to recognize the importance of these issues, including ensuring equal pay, her actions certainly do not seem to match her rhetoric thus far.