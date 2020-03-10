By the looks of the teaser for Part 2 of Peter's Bachelor finale, Madison will return to the show after leaving him broken-hearted. Though it was a difficult decision, she decided to self-eliminate when she realized that her and Peter's values were simply too different. But now, it appears that she has some regrets.

Before Chris Harrison wrapped up Part 1 from the live stage, he gave viewers a few hints about what’s to come. “If you think you’ve seen the last of Madison, you haven’t," he told the camera. “And if you think you know how this all is going to end, get ready to have your mind blown. Peter doesn't even know how this is going to end.”

That last claim is confusing, considering Peter is kind of in charge? But a new teaser did reveal traces of a Madison comeback. In the clip, she sits across from Chris Harrison. "Do you regret what you did?" he asks her. "Yeah," she says, frankly. "Are you in love with Peter?" he replies. And her answer isn't shown. In another part of the clip, Madison narrates some footage. "My heart, to this day, has wanted Peter," she admits.

It looks like her return might be the "shocking" news Chris Harrison delivers before Peter's proposal to Hannah Ann, which seems to lead him into an emotional spiral. But it's hard to believe the news would actually surprise him, considering he hasn't told Hannah Ann that Madison left in the first place, despite them having plenty of time alone. Suspicious, no?

Instead, in their emotional last chat before engagement day, he stressed to Hannah that his heart was still in two different places, referencing his relationship with Madi. Hannah was clearly upset. It all leads to this Madi moment too perfectly, which makes for a good reminder: Just because it's spoiler-free, doesn't mean it's not produced.