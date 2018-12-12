One of my biggest regrets in life is that I didn’t read Meghan Markle’s blog The Tig or follow her Instagram account before they were both shut down. All those archives of lifestyle advice from the royal and over edited Insta images, lost in time. Well, Meghan Markle sneakily returned to the social media platform for a quick little vid with her pal and wedding dress designer Clare Wright Keller of Givenchy and actress Rosamund Pike. I’m not going to lie, Meghan Markle’s boomerang at the British Fashion Awards earlier this week put any I’ve ever made to shame.

Meghan surprised Keller at the event when she presented her pal with the award for British Womenswear Designer of the Year and the two were adorable onstage, giving one another a giant hug and giggling all the way through the winning speech. Afterwards, People reports the pair and presenter Rosamund Pike went in for “a photo booth session” which resulted in a super chic black and white boomerang.

The Duchess has obviously been watching a ton of America’s Next Top Model because she was smizing for her life, holding onto her growing baby bump as she flashed the tiniest smile to the camera.

Keller and Pike on the other hand seemed like they couldn’t quite believe their luck, as they started off trying to channel the Duchess’s mysterious stare before launching into big grins. TBH if I was Tyra Banks and I only had one photo in my hands, you know it would be Meghan’s for committing to the look.

While the boomerang was initially posted to the British Fashion Council’s Instagram according to People, it’s sadly disappeared now though loads of other celeb boomerangs are still up there. I have contacted Kensington Palace for comment on why the picture might have been removed and I will update you as soon as I hear back.

Another photo of Meghan onstage at the ceremony still remains up however and in the caption, it redirects to the BFC's YouTube page where you can watch the Duchess presenting the award in full.

Photographer Yvan Fabing, who according to Vanity Fair was the mastermind behind the chic boomerangs, still has the video up on his account and you can see it here.

The British Fashion Council’s boomerang wasn’t the only piece of Meghan Markle-related content to go missing, as apparently Meghan’s BFF Jessica Mulroney posted an Insta story of the Duchess onstage at the awards. Vanity Fair reports she captioned it, “My angel. Beauty, grace and strength personified.”

However the outlet reports that the morning after, “the story had been deleted”.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although it seems like Meghan Markle will sadly have to stay away from social media beyond the royals’ official channels, there is one royal who does have control over her personal Instagram account. That privilege goes to Princess Eugenie, but the only reason she has the freedom to do so is because “she technically isn’t a working member of the royal family” according to Marie Claire UK.

Here’s hoping the Palace relaxes the rules a little in the years to come — I'm keeping my fingers crossed that The Tig makes a comeback.