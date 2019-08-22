Strictly Come Dancing is preparing to return to our screens for it’s 17th series. With the full celebrity line up announced and the professionals starting to post pictures of practice sessions, it’s only a matter of weeks before Saturday night becomes full of glitz, glam, sequins, and sashays once again. The 9th contestant to be announced was RuPaul's Drag Race icon Michelle Visage. Visage is no stranger to bejeweled gowns and big hair. However, her previous work may have you questioning whether Michelle Visage have a dance background. Any previous experience could stand her in pretty good stead for the competition but fans have questioned whether having a leg up on her fellow dancers is fair.

Drag Race fans everywhere rejoiced when it was announced that Michelle Visage would be taking to the ballroom to battle it out for the glitterball trophy in autumn 2019. Every year there is speculation about one or two competitors and their history with dance and performance. Some may point to Visage’s history as a pop signer in band Seduction and her West End debut as Miss Hedge in Everybody's Talking About Jamie and the training she may have received for the role as giving her an unfair advantage. However, she has been quick to dispel these ideas.

Visage told The Post, via The Sun: "When I was seven, I did the obligatory ballet and jazz dancing and I did that for quite some years. And then that's where it ended. Then I did choreography and a girl group but I've never done a ballroom thing in my life."

Personally, I can’t wait for Visage to foxtrot her way onto the Strictly stage.

Visage will be joined by other celebrities including former footballer David James, comedian Chris Ramsey, YouTuber Saffron Barker, and Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing to name a few. Fans went wild at the news that Visage will be competing in Strictly, and it would seem she’s equally excited. In a statement, the Drag Race judge said, “getting to do Strictly in my favourite place on Earth is an actual DREAM! I'm so excited to show that being 50 doesn't mean life stops. Things may not work like they did when I was 20, but 50 also means 'FABULOUS!”

She continued:

“There are plenty of women like me out there who still 'got it' and we still 'plan to use it!' so slap on the sequins, point me to the dance floor and watch me Paso my Doble!”

It’ll be amazing to see Visage in action when Strictly Come Dancing returns. She won’t only have the backing of die hard RuPaul’s Drag Race fans. After it was announced that she would be dancing this year, Drag Race star Alaska told Digital Spy, “Michelle was really, really dedicated and she makes really amazing TV, so I don't see any reason why she wouldn't win it."

Strictly Come Dancing will return later in autumn 2019. While I can’t wait to see all of the celebrities in action I know RuPaul will be sending Visage some sashay sass and good vibes. There’s no doubt she’s going to be a dancing superstar.