If you weren't hip to the way things are going in the cosmetics industry, beauty influencers are truly running things. They're not just teaching the masses from behind a camera, but are actually getting into the beauty labs to create their own products. Tati Westbrook's Halo Beauty is yet another upcoming brand birth from a vlogger's dreams and fans from all over can't wait to get their hands on the line.

It's one thing when gurus like MakeupShayla and Patrick Starr get their own beauty lines or products by collaborating with major brands that are already established. It's an entirely different ballgame when these makeup mavens branch out to create their own lines. That's exactly what the likes of Jaclyn Hill, MannyMUA, and Laura Lee have been doing, as of late.

Now, Tati Westbrook, the Instagram-famous face behind the GlamLifeGuru Youtube Channel, is launching her own cosmetics line, and it'll be here before you know it. Launching on Mar 2., Halo Beauty already has Westbrook's subscribers dying to know all of the deets surrounding the line.

Where to buy Halo Beauty and what exactly is in the line has plagued everyone's mind. But the real question is whether or not the brand will ship internationally, considering Westbrook's fans likely hail from any and everywhere.

The star of Westbrook's brand isn't your typical product from a beauty guru. Rather than launch lipsticks, highlighters, or eyeshadows, Halo Beauty is kicking off with vitamins that address the hair, skin, and nails.

This is not a drill. The guru is really bringing a Hair Skin & Nails Booster to the market that promises to deliver the results of a lifetime.

"My dream was to develop a line of beauty vitamins with all of the good stuff & none of the bad," wrote Westbrook in a caption on Halo Beauty's Instagram. "I proudly present my first of many products. It undoubtably has the finest hair, skin & nails formula in the marketplace," she boasted.

So the burning question remains of whether or not those residing stateside and abroad will get the opportunity to see if the vitamins truly work.

No need to keep your fingers crossed because Halo Beauty will in fact ship internationally. In a Q&A video that addresses the top 20 questions about Halo, Westbrook revealed that she will ship worldwide via FedEx. So it looks like the soon-to-be released brand just may get the chance to enjoy international success.

Of course, the brand's popularity will ultimately depend on if it lives up to Westbrook's hype. The guru's brand announcement video reveals the Booster stimulates hair growth, minimizes fine lines and wrinkles, promotes nail growth, and more. According to Westbrook, there are five anti-grey fighting ingredients alone, along with 15 other ingredients that work together harmoniously to improve your overall appearance.

If you're not a believer, the guru assures the packaging lists all ingredients without claiming to use any "special blends" where the consumer can't see exactly what they're getting. Capsules are also soy-free, gluten-free, sugar-free, cruelty-free and vegan. Talk about a mouthful, but it's all for good reasons.

"This is magic right here, but the kind of magic that isn't just in your head," Westbrook announced in her video. "It actually does work. This is clinically proven to work."

Bottles will sell for $39.95 for a 30-day supply with results able to be seen as early as three weeks, according to Westbrook. Users are recommended to take two capsules per day in the morning to get the most out of the Booster.

There's still no telling for sure whether or not Halo Beauty's vitamins are true miracle products. But one thing is for sure: international shipping means beauty fanatics of all walks of life will find out soon enough.