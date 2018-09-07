Jed Mercutio's new political thriller Bodyguard is riling up the nation, with water cooler chat now turning towards the fictional home secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes) and her relationship with bodyguard David Budd (Richard Madden). Conspiracy theories have been dreamt up by pals in pubs across Britain, particularly concerning episode three and its shock ending. The halfway point of the series ended with a bang — literally. Last you saw Montague, her press conference was interrupted with a bomber and an attempt on her life. But does the Home Secretary die in Bodyguard?

To say episode three of Mercutio's six-part drama ended with a cliffhanger would be an understatement. The nation's currently braced to find out the fate of Montague, but for those who missed it, here's a quick recap. Plenty of people are out to get Montague, but you knew that from the start. However, now the police are convinced that Montague's been receiving secret lists from security services, and they're no longer on good terms either.

Senior police figures enlisted her bodyguard Budd to spy on Montague, and he's been taping her and tapping into her laptop to gather information, and reporting everything back to his bosses. After finding out the information he got his hands on, has Budd secretly got a vendetta against Montague too?

One thing's for sure; someone definitely wants that woman dead. But has their wish been granted?

The Guardian has called the show the "drama of the decade," but now it's past its halfway point, Bodyguard is set to get even more tense. While it doesn't give much away, the synopsis for episode four has been released: "The home secretary's principal protection officer David Budd struggles to come to terms with the fallout from the devastating events of the last 24 hours," as posted on BBC.

"The police retake control of the investigation into the attacks from the suddenly weakened security service, and David is questioned by counterterrorism detectives DCI Deepak Sharma and DS Louise Rayburn. Pushed to breaking point, David is helped back on his feet by his estranged wife, Vicky, and is determined to play an active role in the investigation, starting with those closest to Julia in government. At first, Rayburn wants to keep David out of the enquiry, until he delivers a breakthrough."

Since there's no sign of Montague in the synopsis, maybe the bomb did get her? But with three episodes to go, could the show really continue without the home secretary?

BBC on YouTube

Budd may have successfully saved her from the bomb, which would give potential for the weirdly hate and sex-fuelled relationship between the characters to grow. Or, on the other hand, with Montague out of the picture, the show could focus on Budd and his traumatic past.

All will be revealed in episode four. But there's set to be much, much more drama in the penultimate episode and finale. In a rare move from the BBC, they're extending the final episode, as Digital Spy reported. The show's been granted 15 extra minutes of drama, giving it a total 75 minute runtime.

So, if you think things have been tense so far, just you wait.