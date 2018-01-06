Does Trump Eat McDonald's? Tiffany Trump Says POTUS "Wishes" He Could Have It Every Night

Donald Trump's youngest daughter has let the cat out of the bag: the president does indeed love McDonald's. Tiffany Trump confirmed at least one small detail of Michael Wolff's book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House Friday when she told TMZ her father "wishes" he was eating McDonald's in bed every night.

"That's what he does. He loves McDonald's," Tiffany said when a reporter for TMZ asked the first daughter about one of the more bizarre claims in Fire and Fury during a brief on-the-go interview in Los Angeles on Friday.

"Does he eat it every night in bed?" the TMZ reporter asked.

"He wishes," the first daughter said with a laugh.

In his recent book, Wolff claimed Trump often took a McDonald's burger to bed with him as a late-night snack. But while some have questioned how truthful and accurate some of Wolff's claims are, Trump's love of McDonald's has already been well documented. According to political blog The Hill, Trump was often seen eating from the fast food chain while on the campaign trail in 2016.

When Trump secured enough delegates to cinch the Republican Party's presidential nomination in May of 2016, he posted a picture of himself celebrating his victory with a McDonald's meal on his private jet to his official Instagram. In the photo, a pensive-looking Trump pulls a fry from a McDonald's fry sleeve. A burger and diet Coke sit before him. The photo instantly became fodder for a slew of memes poking fun at Trump.

In fact, according to Politico, Trump's love for McDonald's goes so deep he reportedly asked the White House's kitchen staff to recreate the fast food chain's famous quarter-pounder with cheese and fried apple pie. The president reportedly prefers his quarter-pounder sans pickles and loaded with extra ketchup, a Politico report published in November claimed. And when the White House was unable to match the taste of a McDonald's quarter-pounder with cheese to Trump's satisfaction, the president's former bodyguard Keith Schiller would head to the fast food chain to pick up the real deal, Politico reported.

Trump even dished about his favorite McDonald's menu items with CNN's Anderson Cooper during a Republican presidential town hall in February of 2016. "That fish delight sometimes," Trump said when asked what he orders when he rolls up at a McDonald's. "The Big Macs are great. The quarter-pounder with cheese. It's great stuff."

But it's not necessarily the taste of the food that brings Trump to McDonald's. "One bad hamburger, you can destroy McDonald's," Trump told Cooper. "I like cleanliness and I think you're better off going there than maybe some place that you have no idea where the food is coming from. It's a certain standard."

Trump's love of McDonald's has also been confirmed by many of those who've worked closely with him, including Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. In his book Let Trump Be Trump, Lewandowski claimed Trump's go-to McDonald's order was "two Big Macs and two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches and a chocolate milkshake." To save some calories, Trump would skip eating the buns, Lewandowski later told CNN's Jennifer Hansler.

Buns or no buns, heavy consumption of fast food can take a toll on a person's health. We'll likely be able to see if the president's love of fast food has caught up to him soon as Trump is expected to undergo a physical sometime early this year at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The White House has promised to release the results. At the age of 71, Trump is the oldest first-term president. Ronald Reagan was 73 when he was elected to his second term.