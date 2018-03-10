Jane The Virgin loves a big twist — it's a telenovela after all. But the March 9 episode of the series ends in one of the more heartbreaking reveals. Spoilers ahead! After transitioning out of the honeymoon phase of her relationship with Rogelio and struggling to find what she wanted to do next with her life professionally, it seems like things ware finally on the up and up for Xiomara. She enters a dance competition in the Jane The Virgin episode "Chapter Seventy-Six", but a fall sends her to the hospital where she learns that there is a lump in her breast. So does Xiomara has breast cancer on Jane The Virgin? Officially, the jury is still out on that, but things don’t look good for Xo.

Lately, Xiomara’s been adjusting to Rogelio being a stay-at-home dad while also trying to find what she’s passionate about. She knows she loves to dance, but discovered that owning her own studio wasn’t for her. Xo considered going back to college, but after sitting in on a class, she felt too old to take the traditional on-campus route.

Rogelio’s noticed how distant Xo’s been and decides to plan a special date for the two of them. Unfortunately, he discovers that Xo’s been lying to him – though not about what he thought. Ro sees her with another man only to discover that he’s her dance partner and that she’s entered a competition. Their rocky relationship meets a bright spot when he comes to support her alongside Jane and Alba at the competition, but the happy moment is soured after Xo’s fall.

Lisa Rose/The CW

Ahead of the Season 4 premiere, actor Andrea Navedo teased to AM New York that her character would have a medical scare, though she didn’t specify what kind. “I won’t go into details, but there’s a significant issue that turns up for her. I’m curious to see where it’s going to go,” she said.

While viewers remain unsure of what this means for the character, Navedo was adamant that the struggles Xiomara’s facing in Season 4 are necessary for her growth on Jane The Virgin.

"[Executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman] has made a conscious effort to have Xiomara evolve as a person. Imagine if Xiomara in Season 4 is the same as in Season 1,” Navedo said in the same interview. “That’s not just reflective of our potential as human beings. People do grow. I’ve been married for 20 years and I’m not the same person when I met my husband and he’s a better version of himself now than when I met him. I like to think that I’m a better version of myself, too."

Likewise, Urman told TV Line that Season 4 was going to be full of plenty of drama for Rogelio and Xiomara. Although, she did assure viewers that the couple will get through it. They've been through too much already for them to break up now!

Lisa Rose/The CW

“There are ups and downs for them, and they’re getting used to being newlyweds, and newlyweds with a child, so that’s going to continue,” Urman said. “But they’re committed to their relationship, and they definitely go to couples counseling."

Xiomara wouldn’t be the first character on Jane The Virgin to get cancer either. Fans of the show may remember that Rafeal also battled cancer back in Season 1, and that while getting treated he realized how much he loved Jane. So like Urman said, Xiomara possibly having cancer actually help her and Ro get their relationship back in order.

If Xiomara does have breast cancer the chances of producers killing her off of the show are highly unlikely. And that's not because Jane The Virgin hasn’t already given a major character the ax (coughs, Michael), but because of the relationship between Jane, Xiomara, and Alba. The stories told from three different generations of women add texture to the show and it’s doubtful that Jane The Virgin will want to mess that up. Hopefully.

Either way, fans will just have to wait and see if Xiomara has cancer on Jane The Virgin. Fortunately, if she does, she'll have an awesome family right there by her side as she goes into treatment.