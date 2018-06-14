Donald Trump turned 72 years old on Thursday, but his eldest son isn't marking the occasion with any gifts. "You're getting absolutely no presents," Don Jr. said in a Fox & Friends interview when asked to communicate a message for his father. The anchors laughed — but though he was flippant, he wasn't kidding, and went on to give an explanation for why Don Jr. isn't getting Trump any birthday presents this year.

"You're getting absolutely no presents because I figured five grandchildren is enough," he said, "and what do you get the most powerful guy in the world? Anything's going to be a letdown."

Don Jr. had some nice words for his father, too. "We look forward to seeing you soon," he said. He told the show hosts, "I don't get to see him that much anymore, that's the only problem." Looking at the camera, he told his father, "I love you very much."

Of course, Trump may not be expecting much from his son — he doesn't seem to be particularly focused on gifts these days. He told Fox & Friends on Melania's 48th birthday on April 26 that "maybe I didn't get her so much. I got her a beautiful card." He explained, "I'm very busy to be running out looking for presents."

Ivanka shared a birthday message for Trump on Thursday, too, though hers came via Twitter. "Happy, happy birthday Dad! I love you very much," she wrote, sharing a photo of the two of them from the '80s. "Wishing you your best year yet!!!" Karen Pence, wife of the vice president, also tweeted in honor of the occasion.

Trump began celebrating his birthday several days early. When he was in Singapore for the high-profile North Korea summit on Monday, officials there presented him with an enormous cake. Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs tweeted out a picture of the moment and wrote, "Celebrating birthday, a bit early."

As far as celebrations on his actual birthday, The Hill reports that the president has no public schedule for the day but that it will include "ice cream and cake."

More to come ...