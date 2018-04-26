The first lady of the United States turned 48 on Thursday, but not with excessive pomp and circumstance. During an interview with Fox & Friends that morning, it was revealed what Trump got Melania for her birthday — and well, he admitted it wasn't "so much."

The president brought up the topic at the start of the interview. "I picked a very special day" for this conversation, he said. "It's Melania's birthday."

The interviewers asked what he'd gotten her for a gift, to which he replied: "Maybe I didn't get her so much. I got her a beautiful card," before later adding that he also got her "beautiful flowers." It's not clear whether that card was a special one from him or if it was the electronic one he asked his supporters to sign for her in an email a week and a half ago.

He said that his schedule is too full to afford him time to buy fancier gifts. "I'm very busy to be running out looking for presents," he explained, and said that he didn't want to discuss the subject much. "I better not get into that because I may get into trouble."

During the interview, Trump praised his wife's efforts to help host French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at the White House earlier in the week. "She did a fantastic job with France," Trump said. Melania designed and organized a state dinner for the Macrons — the first state dinner of Trump's presidency. A White House representative told CNN that Melania "selected every item and every detail for the dinner" herself.

