Don Jr. Wants Trump Supporters To Dump Facebook & Create Their Own Right-Wing Safe Space

After spending the past couple of years condemning "fake news" and the "totally dishonest" media, Donald Trump has a new target: Big Tech. In recent weeks, Trump has escalated the tension between conservatives and the tech industry by claiming that Silicon Valley companies like Google and Facebook are censoring conservative voices. His eldest son agrees; in a conversation with Axios on Thursday, Don Jr. suggested Trump supporters needed a social network of their own to combat "tech bias."

There is "exactly zero doubt in my mind" that tech bias is real, Don Jr. told Axios on Thursday, reflecting an ongoing conflict between the Trump administration and tech giants. "I don't think [this issue] is going away, because I don't think it's changing."

Don Jr. also argued that "many of these platforms get many benefits from the government," and that social networks need more self-regulation. One solution for this, he told Axios, would be for a Trump supporter in the tech industry to design their own version of Facebook for conservatives. If a right-wing social media site like that existed, Don Jr. said, he would encourage Trump supporters to switch to it.

"I'd love to do it," Don Jr. told Axios. "But what I would prefer is, take one of the two Silicon Valley conservatives and let them start it. And then I'd help promote the platform and be all over that."

According to Vanity Fair, Don Jr.'s vision of a right-wing social network is not entirely far-fetched. He has nearly 3 million Twitter followers and 1.3 million followers on Instagram, all of whom he would likely encourage to make the switch in the event that such a site were created.

